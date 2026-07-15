UFC Collaborates with Polymarket and Meta to Support Several Veteran-Focused Non-profit Organizations as Part of UFC Freedom 250 Fight Week

Produced by the UFC Foundation, the organization's charitable arm, the UFC Community Heroes Award recognizes exceptional members of the military, law enforcement, and first responder communities who demonstrate outstanding service and dedication. Each honoree is personally selected by UFC President & CEO Dana White.



In partnership with Meta, White presented each veteran with a pair of Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses as part of the company's national initiative with the Blinded Veterans Association. The campaign provides free glasses to more than 130,000 veterans experiencing blindness, giving them access to AI-powered technology that can assist with reading documents, navigating their surroundings, and supporting greater independence.