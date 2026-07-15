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First responders at the UFC Freedom 250 ceremonial weigh ins
UFC Foundation

UFC Collaborates with Polymarket and Meta to Support Several Veteran-Focused Non-profit Organizations as Part of UFC Freedom 250 Fight Week

By Brian Smith • Jul. 15, 2026

UFC recently collaborated with brand partners Polymarket and Meta to support Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the National Medal of Honor Museum, Tunnel To Towers Foundation, and Blinded Veterans Association as part of UFC Freedom 250, which took place on Sunday, June 14, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C.

On Friday, June 12, UFC President & CEO Dana White joined UFC athletes Alexander Volkanovski, Gilbert Burns, Randy Brown, and Josh Emmett for a tour and meet-and-greet with more than 150 veterans receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

During the visit, the group toured the hospital's MAT-C physical therapy division, where they met 25 service members injured during Operation Enduring Freedom. Each was recognized as a recipient of UFC's Community Heroes Award, presented by Polymarket, and received a commemorative BMF Belt, an award plaque, and exclusive UFC Freedom 250 merchandise.

Dana White and veterans in front of Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C.

Produced by the UFC Foundation, the organization's charitable arm, the UFC Community Heroes Award recognizes exceptional members of the military, law enforcement, and first responder communities who demonstrate outstanding service and dedication. Each honoree is personally selected by UFC President & CEO Dana White.

In partnership with Meta, White presented each veteran with a pair of Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses as part of the company's national initiative with the Blinded Veterans Association. The campaign provides free glasses to more than 130,000 veterans experiencing blindness, giving them access to AI-powered technology that can assist with reading documents, navigating their surroundings, and supporting greater independence.

Dana White hands veteran Meta glasses

UFC also hosted an athlete meet-and-greet at the Warrior Center, where approximately 125 military personnel enjoyed catered meals, received UFC Freedom 250 merchandise, and attended a viewing party for the historic event.

On Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14, UFC and Polymarket  honored 30 Medal of Honor recipients and first responders as UFC Community Heroes, in partnership with  the National Medal of Honor Museum and the Tunnel To Towers Foundation. Each honoree received a commemorative UFC Freedom 250 Belt and a UFC Community Heroes Award plaque before escorting an athlete during their walk to the Octagon.

Dana White during meet-and-greet at the Warrior Center

Both nonprofit organizations were also provided activation space during the UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest to showcase their missions to fans in attendance. In addition, each organization received a $25,000 donation courtesy of UFC and Polymarket.

UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local communities. To learn more, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.

UFC Freedom 250 presented by Crypto.com and Ram took place live from the White House in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, June 14. See the Official Results, Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses  - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!

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UFC Freedom 250
UFC Foundation