UFC Collaborates With HART Tools To Unveil First-Ever “UFC Ultimate Wish Planning Room” in Partnership With Make-A-Wish Nevada

On September 11, UFC teamed up with HART Tools to design, install, and unveil the UFC Ultimate Wish Planning Room, in partnership with Make-A-Wish Nevada, as part of Noche UFC fight week in Las Vegas.
The room, located inside the headquarters for the Make-A-Wish Nevada, will serve as a safe space to allow kids and their families the opportunity to discover their wish in a room more conducive to their imaginations.
"UFC has partnered with Make-A-Wish Nevada for years, making wishes for children with critical illnesses come true for not only local kids but for kids who have traveled from around the world to have a UFC experience as their wish,” said Scott Rosenzweig, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Nevada. “UFC understands, as we do, that doctors write the prescription for medication and we at Make-A-Wish write the prescription for hope.”
“Having a UFC-branded room in The Wishing Place confirms their further commitment to our kids and lets them know that the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization is behind them 1000%. UFC continues to be a valued community-minded business, helping us ensure every eligible child gets their heartfelt wish. Even as our kids fight through the most difficult times with their critical illness, this room will remind them to never give up and embody UFC’s maxim, “We Are All Fighters.” We're grateful for our partnership that continues on and helps us change kids’ lives, together."
This activation also served as the first joint community project between the UFC Foundation and HART Tools, as UFC’s official ‘Power Tool Partner’ in the United States. HART Tools provided the tools and labor needed to bring the Ultimate Wish Planning Room’s vision to life.
“This build is special to us because it really represents the core of what we believe in,” said Jay Jydstrup, Vice President of Marketing, HART Tools. “Tools are not only for building projects, but for building dreams, and to partner with organizations like Make-A-Wish and UFC is an honor for our brand.”
The room features UFC-branded designs on all four walls and is highlighted by a photo of UFC Hall- of-Famer Forrest Griffin and UFC 283 VIP wish recipient Jayson Gholson-Clark, who received a heart transplant in 2022 from a former MMA athlete.
“I’m honored to be part of UFC’s first-ever Ultimate Wish Planning Room,” said Griffin. “This is a really cool space that will allow wish kids and their families to make strategic and exciting choices about their upcoming experiences for years to come. It’s also great to be featured with Jayson, as he exemplifies what it means to be a true fighter.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community.
Established in 1980, Make-A-Wish Nevada has provided more than 3,000 wishes for children throughout the state of Nevada. To learn more, please visit Make-A-Wish Nevada.