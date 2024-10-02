UFC Collaborates With HART Tools To Unveil First-Ever “UFC Ultimate Wish Planning Room” in Partnership With Make-A-Wish Nevada

This activation also served as the first joint community project between the UFC Foundation and HART Tools, as UFC’s official ‘Power Tool Partner’ in the United States. HART Tools provided the tools and labor needed to bring the Ultimate Wish Planning Room’s vision to life.

“This build is special to us because it really represents the core of what we believe in,” said Jay Jydstrup, Vice President of Marketing, HART Tools. “Tools are not only for building projects, but for building dreams, and to partner with organizations like Make-A-Wish and UFC is an honor for our brand.”