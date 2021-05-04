UFC & Chiliz Partner To Launch UFC Fan Token On Socios.com

Fan Tokens are minted on the Chiliz blockchain and provide owners with access to exclusive content and opportunities on Socios.com, such as fan voting, VIP rewards, exclusive promotions, AR-enabled features, chat forums, games and competitions.

UFC joins a strong network that features 26 major sports properties which have partnered with Chiliz to launch Fan Tokens, including European soccer giants FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, and Manchester City.

The $UFC Fan Token is scheduled for launch on Socios.com in June and will have a maximum lifetime supply of 20 million.

Chiliz has major global expansion plans for 2021 and will increase their existing presence in Europe, while targeting many more Fan Token launches in the U.S, U.K., Asia, and South America. Chiliz has multiple office locations around the world and will open new European, U.S., and South American headquarters in Madrid, New York, and Sao Paulo in 2021.