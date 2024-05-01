 Skip to main content
Jose Aldo punches "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung in their featherweight championship bout during UFC 163 at HSBC Arena on August 3, 2013 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

UFC Championship Fights That Have Happened In Rio de Janeiro

Look Back At Every Championship Fight To Happen In Rio de Janeiro As We Prepare For The UFC Flyweight Title Fight Between Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg
By Gavin Porter, On X @ItsGavinPorter • May. 1, 2024

UFC is back in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil with an action-packed fight card topped by the flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg.

UFC 301 marks the eleventh time that a UFC title has been on the line in Rio, with Pantoja vs Erceg being the second flyweight title fight to take place. UFC Hall of Famer and legend José Aldo is competing in the UFC 301 co-main event against contender Jonathan Martinez. During Aldo’s runs as featherweight champion, he put his belt on the line four times in Rio and delivered some of the most iconic UFC moments to happen in Brazil.

Order UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg

As we prepare for Pantoja vs Erceg this weekend, look back at each of the ten title fights to happen in the great city of Rio de Janeiro.

UFC 134: Silva vs Okami

Middleweight title fight between Anderson Silva and Yushin Okami

An overhead view of the Octagon as Anderson Silva kicks Yushin Okami during the UFC Middleweight Championship bout at UFC 134 at HSBC Arena on August 27, 2011 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Al Bello/Zuffa LLC)
An overhead view of the Octagon as Anderson Silva kicks Yushin Okami during the UFC Middleweight Championship bout at UFC 134 at HSBC Arena on August 27, 2011 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Al Bello/Zuffa LLC)

UFC 134 was the first UFC event in Rio de Janeiro, and it was a great one. Tons of high-quality fights and finishes were capped off by a beautiful second round knockout of Yushin Okami from UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva. It was Silva’s first UFC victory in Brazil, and it was his ninth middleweight title defense.

UFC 142: Aldo vs Mendes

Featherweight title fight between José Aldo and Chad Mendes

Referee Mario Yamasaki (C) talks to Jose Aldo (L) and Chad Mendes (R) in a featherweight bout during UFC 142 at HSBC Arena on January 14, 2012 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Referee Mario Yamasaki (C) talks to Jose Aldo (L) and Chad Mendes (R) in a featherweight bout during UFC 142 at HSBC Arena on January 14, 2012 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Aldo’s first UFC fight in Brazil came in the main event against Chad Mendes. As the featherweight champion, Aldo wanted to make a statement and deliver in front of the Brazilian crowd. What transpired was a stunning first round knockout win for Aldo, who sprinted out of the Octagon to celebrate with the fans in attendance. It was an iconic moment for “The King of Rio.”

UFC 163: Aldo vs The Korean Zombie

Featherweight title fight between José Aldo and The Korean Zombie

Jose Aldo punches "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung in their featherweight championship bout during UFC 163 at HSBC Arena on August 3, 2013 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Jose Aldo punches "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung in their featherweight championship bout during UFC 163 at HSBC Arena on August 3, 2013 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Any time The Korean Zombie is in a fight you can expect it to be a battle and that’s exactly why people were so excited to see him fight Aldo. Over the course of three rounds, Aldo made sure to let The Korean Zombie lead the dance but to punish him for everything he did. In the fourth round, TKZ threw a punch, and something happened to his shoulder, prompting Aldo to pounce and get the finish. It was another masterclass from Aldo.

UFC 179: Aldo vs Mendes 2

Featherweight title fight rematch between José Aldo and Chad Mendes

Watch: José Aldo vs Chad Mendes 2
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Watch: José Aldo vs Chad Mendes 2
/

At UFC 179, one of the best featherweight title fights in UFC history took place in the rematch between Aldo and Mendes. This fight looked like everything that the first 4:50 of their bout at UFC 142 was shaping up to be prior to Aldo’s knockout win.

Aldo and Mendes displayed a full skill set of mixed martial arts over the course of 25 minutes, with Aldo the busier and more effective fighter. The judges gave the unanimous decision nod to Aldo, but Mendes certainly brought his A-game to their rematch and pushed Aldo.

UFC 190: Rousey vs Correia

Bantamweight title fight between Ronda Rousey and Bethe Correia

Ronda Rousey of the United States punches Bethe Correia of Brazil in their bantamweight title fight during the UFC 190 Rousey v Correia at HSBC Arena on August 1, 2015 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)
Ronda Rousey of the United States punches Bethe Correia of Brazil in their bantamweight title fight during the UFC 190 Rousey v Correia at HSBC Arena on August 1, 2015 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)

When Ronda Rousey was at the top, there was no bigger star in MMA. She delivered fast and entertaining victories in most of her Octagon appearances. Against Bethe Correia, she stayed away from her excellent ground game and used her fists to punch her way to victory. “Rowdy” knocked out Correia in 35 seconds with a furious barrage of punches. It left Joe Rogan saying wow on repeat until he admitted he was speechless. Flawless victory.

UFC 212: Aldo vs Holloway

Featherweight title fight between José Aldo and Max Holloway

Max Holloway punches Jose Aldo of Brazil in their UFC featherweight championship bout during the UFC 212 event at Jeunesse Arena on June 3, 2017 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)
Max Holloway punches Jose Aldo of Brazil in their UFC featherweight championship bout during the UFC 212 event at Jeunesse Arena on June 3, 2017 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)

“The King of Rio” met his match in Brazil when he collided with Max Holloway. The fight started slow and picked up over time, but things went south for Aldo in the third. Holloway found his rhythm and dropped Aldo with a back-to-back jab/cross combo. “Blessed” followed Aldo to the canvas and kept pouring on punches for what felt like forever until the referee finally stopped the fight.

It was an incredible performance from Holloway as he became a UFC champion for the first time with the victory. A tough moment for Brazilian fans, but the moment and the night belonged to Max Holloway.
 

UFC 224: Nunes vs Pennington

Bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington

Amanda Nunes of Brazil submit Raquel Pennington of the United States in their women's bantamweight bout during the UFC 224 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 12, 2018 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)
Amanda Nunes of Brazil submit Raquel Pennington of the United States in their women's bantamweight bout during the UFC 224 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 12, 2018 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)

Many consider Amanda Nunes to be the G.O.A.T. and for good reason. “The Lioness” dominated two divisions for most of her career and she looked at her absolute best against Raquel Pennington at UFC 224. Nunes controlled the fight from start to finish, winning wherever she took the fight and dealing significant damage to Pennington on the way to fifth round TKO win.
 

UFC 237: Namajunas vs Andrade

Strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and Jéssica Andrade

Jessica Andrade of Brazil attempts to slam Rose Namajunas of USA in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)
Jessica Andrade of Brazil attempts to slam Rose Namajunas of USA in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

One of the reasons why we love the fight game is just how unpredictable things can be. In the strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and Jéssica Andrade one of the wildest moments in UFC championship history happened when Andrade slammed Namajunas in the second round.

The slam knocked Namajunas out, sending the Brazilian crowd into a frenzy as Andrade became the new UFC strawweight champion. It was truly stunning and etched Andrade into the history books forever.

UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill

Flyweight title fight rematch between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo

Brandon Moreno of Mexico reacts after his victory over Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil in the UFC flyweight championship fight during the UFC 283 event at Jeunesse Arena on January 21, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)
Brandon Moreno of Mexico reacts after his victory over Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil in the UFC flyweight championship fight during the UFC 283 event at Jeunesse Arena on January 21, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)

Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo’s fourth meeting took place in Rio, as the two flyweight champions were 1-1-1 over the course of their three-part series. Moreno entered the bout as the interim champion, and he was all business.

Moreno was sharper and was ahead of Figueiredo on the scorecards heading into the third round. He hurt Figueiredo with a great left that made the Brazilian’s eye swell and close. Following the third round, the doctor deemed that Figueiredo was unable continue, thus crowing Moreno a two-time undisputed UFC flyweight champion.

UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill

Light heavyweight title fight between Glover Teixeira and Jamahahl Hill

Jamahal Hill kicks Glover Teixeira of Brazil in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 283 event at Jeunesse Arena on January 21, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)
Jamahal Hill kicks Glover Teixeira of Brazil in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 283 event at Jeunesse Arena on January 21, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)

The most recent title fight to happen in Rio was Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title.

Although the fight happened in Brazil, the night belonged to the American Hill. “Sweet Dreams” was at his best and was dominant from start to finish. Hill hurt Teixeira repeatedly but couldn’t put away the former champion, leading to a decision victory for Hill.

Order UFC 301: Pantoja vs Hill

Don't miss a moment of UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg, live from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

Tags
UFC 301
Beneil Dariush poses interacts with fans during the UFC Fan Experience at The Park & Toshiba Plaza on September 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
UFC Foundation

Beneil Dariush Named 2024 Recipient Of Forrest Griffin…

As The 2024 Recipient Of The Forrest Griffin Community Award, Beneil Dariush Will Receive A $25,000 Donation To The Charity Of His Choice.

More
The new UFC Official Fight Glove 3EIGHT/5EIGHT
Announcements

UFC ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE REDESIGN OF THE UFC…

New Glove Engineered for Fit and Function, with Improved Ergonomics and Updated Technology for Maximum Protection

More
Caio Borralho at the beach
Embedded

UFC 301 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg In Rio de Janeiro On May 4, 2024

More