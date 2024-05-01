UFC Championship Fights That Have Happened In Rio de Janeiro

UFC 301 marks the eleventh time that a UFC title has been on the line in Rio, with Pantoja vs Erceg being the second flyweight title fight to take place. UFC Hall of Famer and legend José Aldo is competing in the UFC 301 co-main event against contender Jonathan Martinez. During Aldo’s runs as featherweight champion, he put his belt on the line four times in Rio and delivered some of the most iconic UFC moments to happen in Brazil.

Order UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg

As we prepare for Pantoja vs Erceg this weekend, look back at each of the ten title fights to happen in the great city of Rio de Janeiro.

UFC 134: Silva vs Okami

Middleweight title fight between Anderson Silva and Yushin Okami