UFC Championship Fights That Have Happened In Rio de Janeiro

Look Back At Every Championship Fight To Happen In Rio de Janeiro As We Prepare For The UFC Flyweight Title Fight Between Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg
UFC is back in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil with an action-packed fight card topped by the flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg.
UFC 301 marks the eleventh time that a UFC title has been on the line in Rio, with Pantoja vs Erceg being the second flyweight title fight to take place. UFC Hall of Famer and legend José Aldo is competing in the UFC 301 co-main event against contender Jonathan Martinez. During Aldo’s runs as featherweight champion, he put his belt on the line four times in Rio and delivered some of the most iconic UFC moments to happen in Brazil.
As we prepare for Pantoja vs Erceg this weekend, look back at each of the ten title fights to happen in the great city of Rio de Janeiro.
UFC 134: Silva vs Okami
Middleweight title fight between Anderson Silva and Yushin Okami
UFC 134 was the first UFC event in Rio de Janeiro, and it was a great one. Tons of high-quality fights and finishes were capped off by a beautiful second round knockout of Yushin Okami from UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva. It was Silva’s first UFC victory in Brazil, and it was his ninth middleweight title defense.
UFC 142: Aldo vs Mendes
Featherweight title fight between José Aldo and Chad Mendes
Aldo’s first UFC fight in Brazil came in the main event against Chad Mendes. As the featherweight champion, Aldo wanted to make a statement and deliver in front of the Brazilian crowd. What transpired was a stunning first round knockout win for Aldo, who sprinted out of the Octagon to celebrate with the fans in attendance. It was an iconic moment for “The King of Rio.”
UFC 163: Aldo vs The Korean Zombie
Featherweight title fight between José Aldo and The Korean Zombie
Any time The Korean Zombie is in a fight you can expect it to be a battle and that’s exactly why people were so excited to see him fight Aldo. Over the course of three rounds, Aldo made sure to let The Korean Zombie lead the dance but to punish him for everything he did. In the fourth round, TKZ threw a punch, and something happened to his shoulder, prompting Aldo to pounce and get the finish. It was another masterclass from Aldo.
UFC 179: Aldo vs Mendes 2
Featherweight title fight rematch between José Aldo and Chad Mendes
At UFC 179, one of the best featherweight title fights in UFC history took place in the rematch between Aldo and Mendes. This fight looked like everything that the first 4:50 of their bout at UFC 142 was shaping up to be prior to Aldo’s knockout win.
Aldo and Mendes displayed a full skill set of mixed martial arts over the course of 25 minutes, with Aldo the busier and more effective fighter. The judges gave the unanimous decision nod to Aldo, but Mendes certainly brought his A-game to their rematch and pushed Aldo.
UFC 190: Rousey vs Correia
Bantamweight title fight between Ronda Rousey and Bethe Correia
When Ronda Rousey was at the top, there was no bigger star in MMA. She delivered fast and entertaining victories in most of her Octagon appearances. Against Bethe Correia, she stayed away from her excellent ground game and used her fists to punch her way to victory. “Rowdy” knocked out Correia in 35 seconds with a furious barrage of punches. It left Joe Rogan saying wow on repeat until he admitted he was speechless. Flawless victory.
UFC 212: Aldo vs Holloway
Featherweight title fight between José Aldo and Max Holloway
“The King of Rio” met his match in Brazil when he collided with Max Holloway. The fight started slow and picked up over time, but things went south for Aldo in the third. Holloway found his rhythm and dropped Aldo with a back-to-back jab/cross combo. “Blessed” followed Aldo to the canvas and kept pouring on punches for what felt like forever until the referee finally stopped the fight.
It was an incredible performance from Holloway as he became a UFC champion for the first time with the victory. A tough moment for Brazilian fans, but the moment and the night belonged to Max Holloway.
UFC 224: Nunes vs Pennington
Bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington
Many consider Amanda Nunes to be the G.O.A.T. and for good reason. “The Lioness” dominated two divisions for most of her career and she looked at her absolute best against Raquel Pennington at UFC 224. Nunes controlled the fight from start to finish, winning wherever she took the fight and dealing significant damage to Pennington on the way to fifth round TKO win.
UFC 237: Namajunas vs Andrade
Strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and Jéssica Andrade
One of the reasons why we love the fight game is just how unpredictable things can be. In the strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and Jéssica Andrade one of the wildest moments in UFC championship history happened when Andrade slammed Namajunas in the second round.
The slam knocked Namajunas out, sending the Brazilian crowd into a frenzy as Andrade became the new UFC strawweight champion. It was truly stunning and etched Andrade into the history books forever.
UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill
Flyweight title fight rematch between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo
Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo’s fourth meeting took place in Rio, as the two flyweight champions were 1-1-1 over the course of their three-part series. Moreno entered the bout as the interim champion, and he was all business.
Moreno was sharper and was ahead of Figueiredo on the scorecards heading into the third round. He hurt Figueiredo with a great left that made the Brazilian’s eye swell and close. Following the third round, the doctor deemed that Figueiredo was unable continue, thus crowing Moreno a two-time undisputed UFC flyweight champion.
UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill
Light heavyweight title fight between Glover Teixeira and Jamahahl Hill
The most recent title fight to happen in Rio was Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title.
Although the fight happened in Brazil, the night belonged to the American Hill. “Sweet Dreams” was at his best and was dominant from start to finish. Hill hurt Teixeira repeatedly but couldn’t put away the former champion, leading to a decision victory for Hill.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg, live from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
