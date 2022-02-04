UFC champions Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes to coach The Ultimate Fighter Season 30

The Ultimate Fighter is the iconic reality television series that has introduced millions of new and die-hard fans to future UFC champions and top contenders. Those whose careers have been shaped by their participation in The Ultimate Fighter include: Julianna Pena, Kamaru Usman, Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, Rose Namajunas, Michael Bisping, Robert Whittaker, Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson, T.J. Dillashaw, Matt Serra, Michael Chiesa, Al Iaquinta, Kelvin Gastelum, Uriah Hall and many others.

Undisputed UFC bantamweight champion Pena (12-4, fighting out of Chicago, Ill.) returns to The Ultimate Fighter as a coach after winning season 18 in dominant fashion. She will look to teach her team the lessons and skills from her impressive career that has seen her secure victories over Amanda Nunes, Cat Zingano, Nicco Montano and Sara McMann. Pena now aims to show that she can beat Nunes as a coach, as well as a competitor, and build momentum towards their inevitable rematch later this year.

Nunes (21-5, fighting out of Miami, Fla. by way of Pojuca, Brazil) is widely considered to be the greatest women’s mixed martial artist of all time. Despite her historic upset defeat to Pena late last year, Nunes remains confident that she will regain her lost title with a spectacular performance similar to those that earned her wins over Holly Holm, Cris Cyborg and Ronda Rousey. She now plans on adding a successful The Ultimate Fighter season to her renowned resume on the way to exacting revenge over Pena.

Below is a full list of competitors scheduled to compete in The Ultimate Fighter 30: Team Pena vs. Team Nunes (name, age, professional record and fighting out of):

MEN’S HEAVYWEIGHTS

Nyle Bartling | 29 | 6-0 | Unadilla, NE

Chandler Cole | 27 | 8-3 | Coeburn, VA

Jordan Heiderman | 30 | 5-0 | Norfolk, NE

Bobby Maximus | 43 | 5-4 | Salt Lake City, UT

Zac Pauga | 33 | 5-0 | Denver, CO

Eduardo Perez | 27 | 4-1 | Berkeley, CA

Mitchell Sipe | 25 | 5-2 | Bakersfield, CA

Mohammed Usman | 32 | 7-2 | Denver, CO

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHTS

Chantel Coates | 34 | 2-1 | Leavenworth, KS

Claire Guthrie | 26 | 3-1 | Denver, CO

Juliana Miller | 25 | 2-1 | San Diego, CA

Kaytlin Neil | 30 | 5-4 | Lindon, UT

Kathryn Paprocki | 28 | 3-2 | Denver, CO

Melissa Parker | 35 | 2-1 | Houston, TX

Helen Peralta | 33 | 4-2 | Fairfield, IA

Brogan Walker | 32 | 7-2 | Guam

*All athletes are subject to change