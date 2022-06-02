UFC Celebrates Pride Month With Customizable Gear For Athletes And Fans
100% Of The Profits From Sales Of Pride Shirts Will Benefit The LGBTQIA+ Center Of Southern Nevada. Visit UFCStore.com Today
Jun. 1, 2022
In celebration of Pride Month and to show support for the LGBTQIA+ community, UFC is offering its LGBTQIA+ themed “We Are All Fighters” t-shirts via UFCStore.com, with 100% of the profits from sales of the shirts benefitting The LGBTQIA+ Center of Southern Nevada.
Established in 1993, The Center – Las Vegas is an organization that welcomes and celebrates the diversity of our communities and strives to empower all to live authentic lives.
2022 marks the third year that UFC has offered Pride shirts for sale and second time The Center – Las Vegas has served as the campaign’s charitable beneficiary.
UFC has also provided all athletes competing during the month of June with the option of customizing their individual UFC fight kits with rainbow accents, in coordination with the LGBTQIA+ flag.
Each fighter who elects to wear the rainbow pattern at any June event will have their kit added to the UFC Store for purchase. Fans can also take part in customizing their own personalized rainbow fight kits that can be purchased throughout the month on UFCStore.com.
An exclusive, limited-edition rainbow UFC headband is also available in UFC Store’s catalog.
*Fight kits will be added to the store throughout the month of June as more athletes elect for customization.
2022 marks the third consecutive year of providing athletes with the option of showcasing their support through customized fight kits and for fans to take part in celebrating Pride Month with one-of-a-kind customized gear.
