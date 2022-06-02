UFC Celebrates Pride Month With Customizable Gear For Athletes And Fans

UFC has also provided all athletes competing during the month of June with the option of customizing their individual UFC fight kits with rainbow accents, in coordination with the LGBTQIA+ flag.

Each fighter who elects to wear the rainbow pattern at any June event will have their kit added to the UFC Store for purchase. Fans can also take part in customizing their own personalized rainbow fight kits that can be purchased throughout the month on UFCStore.com.

An exclusive, limited-edition rainbow UFC headband is also available in UFC Store’s catalog.

*Fight kits will be added to the store throughout the month of June as more athletes elect for customization.

2022 marks the third consecutive year of providing athletes with the option of showcasing their support through customized fight kits and for fans to take part in celebrating Pride Month with one-of-a-kind customized gear.

Shop limited-edition athlete fight kits or create your own at UFCStore.com