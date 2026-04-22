UFC CELEBRATES FOUR YEARS OF CHANGING LIVES THROUGH PARTNERSHIP WITH YOUTH CHARITY, ONSIDE

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 353 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while distributing programming to more than 1 billion broadcast and digital households across more than 210 countries and territories. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.



About OnSide

OnSide is a national charity that believes all young people should have the opportunity to discover their passion and their purpose.



To find out what they’ve got and where it could take them. We fund and build state-of-the-art, multimillion-pound Youth Zones in the country’s most economically disadvantaged areas. We train the amazing people that run them. We offer continuing support – and the nationwide OnSide Network where they can learn and grow, share their stories and celebrate their success together. These are brand new, purpose-built spaces fizzing with energy, and crammed with incredible facilities. They offer 20 activities each night ranging from football, climbing and media to skating, DJ-ing, drama and employability training with entry costing just 50p along with a £5 annual membership. They are staffed by skilled and dedicated youth workers who truly believe in young people – helping them see what they could achieve, and giving them the skills, confidence and ambition to go for it.



Over 50,000 young people are already members across the OnSide network at our 16 open Youth Zones in:

Barking and Dagenham (Future) Youth Zone: www.futureyouthzone.org

Barnet (Unitas) Youth Zone: http://www.unitasyouthzone.org

Bolton Lads & Girls Club: www.boltonladsandgirlsclub.co.uk

Blackburn Youth Zone: www.blackburnyz.org

Carlisle Youth Zone: www.carlisleyouthzone.org

Chorley (Inspire) Youth Zone: www.inspireyouthzone.org

Croydon (Legacy) Youth Zone: www.legacyyouthzone.org

East Manchester (HideOut) Youth Zone www.hideoutyouthzone.org

Hammersmith and Fulham (WEST) Youth Zone www.westyouthzone.org

Manchester Youth Zone: www.manchesteryz.org

Oldham (Mahdlo) Youth Zone: www.mahdloyz.org

Salford Youth Zone: https://salfordyouthzone.org/

Warrington Youth Club: www.warringtonyouthzone.org

Wigan Youth Zone: www.wiganyouthzone.org

Wirral Youth Zone (The Hive): www.thehiveyouthzone.org

Wolverhampton (The Way) Youth Zone: www.thewayyouthzone.org

There are six new Youth Zones currently at different stages of development including Barnsley, Crewe, Preston, Grimsby, South Bristol and Thurrock. Each Youth Zone is an independent charity with its own private sector-led board. This model of local ownership is a key factor in ensuring the financial sustainability of each Youth Zone. The Youth Zone provides a way for local communities to actively support their young people between the age of 8 and 19 (25 for those with additional needs). Visit www.onsideyouthzones.org for more details

Press Contact for UFC:

Niamh Moran

+44 7800 513 876

niamh.moran@ufc.com