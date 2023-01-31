UFC Celebrates Black History Month 2023

In addition, numerous top-ranked African American and Black UFC athletes will compete as part of UFC 284: MAKHACHEV vs. VOLKANOVSKI, which takes place on Saturday, February 11, in Perth, Australia, and UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VERA vs. SANDHAGEN, which takes place on Saturday, February 18 at UFC APEX.

UFC’s Black History Month celebration will conclude on Saturday, February 25, as UFC light heavyweight Ryan Spann, currently ranked no. 11 in the division, will headline the card against Nikita Krylov in the main event of UFC FIGHT NIGHT: KRYLOV vs. SPANN at UFC APEX.

UFC will also commemorate Black History Month across its digital and social platforms with exclusive content such as an interactive timeline, features, and vignettes published weekly to UFC.com/black-history. UFC will also include special content during its broadcasts via watermark inclusion, athlete features, and vignettes throughout the month.

In addition, UFC will produce special content as part of ESPN’s Black History Month-themed programming, by looking at some of 2022’s most exciting fights to feature African American and Black athletes competing on the roster. UFC Unleashed: Black History Month will debut on Sunday, February 5 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading streaming service for combat sports, will also highlight the accomplishments of top African American and Black UFC athletes as part of its “Fighter of the Day” feature.

