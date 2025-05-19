UFC Card Collectors Sweeps Now Live

UFC is giving away sealed hobby boxes of 2024 Topps Gold Label UFC and 2024 Topps Finest UFC to three lucky winners. Whether you’re an avid UFC fan and trading card enthusiast, or an entry level collector, these sets offer an exciting mix of standout designs, rookie cards, and chase-worthy hits that you don’t want to miss!
What Makes These Special?
Topps Gold Label UFC brings a bold, foil-accented look inspired by classic ’90s designs – perfect for collectors who appreciate a bit of throwback flair. On the other hand, Topps Finest UFC features colorful refractors, sharp inserts, and a solid lineup of current stars and up-and-coming fighters.
How Can I Sign Up?
Head over HERE and enter now for the chance to win – it’s that easy!