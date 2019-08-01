UFC Busan: The Scorecard

Ever since season 24 of The Ultimate Fighter, it was clear that Alexandre Pantoja was an intense competitor who was willing to go into those dark places to get the victory on fight night, and nothing has changed in the last couple years to change my opinion of him. But now, with the flyweight title vacant and a Performance of the Night knockout of Matt Schnell putting him at 6-2 in the UFC, he’s going to get his chance to reach an even wider audience in 2020, a year when he could very well find himself challenging the winner of the bout for the vacant title between Joseph Benavidez and the man he engaged in a Fight of the Night with earlier this year, Deiveson Figueiredo.