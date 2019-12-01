UFC Busan Results

SEUNGWOO CHOI (29-26 x 2, 29-25) def Suman Mokhtarian by Unanimous Decision

The third time was the charm for SeungWoo Choi in featherweight action, as he earned his first UFC victory via unanimous decision over Suman Mokhtarian.



Scores were 29-26 twice and 29-25 for Choi, now 8-3. Mokhtarian falls to 8-2.



Choi got off to a good start with his striking both at range and in close, but a couple fence grabs prompted referee Greg Kleynjans to dock him a point. When the bout resumed, Choi went back on the attack, making sure that the docked point wouldn’t cost him too much.



The onslaught continued in the second, with Choi scoring with a barrage of strikes against the fence before dropping Mokhtarian. Mokhtarian appeared to still have his wits about him on the mat as he looked to work from his back, but he was unable to get any offense going. With a minute left, the fight was back on the feet and Mokhtarian was showing the wear of the battle on his face, but he made it out of the round.



Choi took an inadvertent poke to the eye early in round three, but he was cleared to continue and it was back to work. Just before the midway point, Mokhtarian got some daylight and briefly rocked Choi, but a subsequent takedown ended up with Choi in the top position and it was the Gangneung product dominating down the stretch.