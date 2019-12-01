UFC Busan: Bonus Coverage

Performances of the Night

The Korean Zombie

Wherever The Korean Zombie goes, performance bonuses and UFC records usually follow and his homecoming bout at Busan’s Sajik Arena was certainly no exception.

To the thrill of the 10,651 fans in attendance, Jung put on a fireworks show that was as fierce as it was brief. Needing just three minutes and 18 seconds to TKO Frankie Edgar, Zombie ensured that his first fight in his native land in over a decade was worth the wait.

With the win, The Korean Zombie now owns the third most finishes in the featherweight division (6), and moves to second place all-time in the number of performance bonuses (9).

“It did give me a lot of pressure to fight at home. I’m really happy with the result tonight and I’m glad I could put on a show for the fans. I’m really thankful that so many people showed up today to support me and let’s do it again, this time in Seoul!”