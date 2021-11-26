Megan Olivi | The Interview

UFC: We’ve watched in awe as the live production has gotten more and more complex, and you continually make it look easy and seamless…although it’s obviously not. Can you walk us though what your weekly preparation looks like? I feel like most people don’t comprehend what goes into producing a typical fight night.

MO: So for a week with a UFC event, it traditionally starts for us on a Monday. If you're doing back-to-back events, it's hard to prepare for two at the same time. I think if you ask anyone, you know--if you ask me or Jon Anik or Daniel Cormier--we kind of take it one event at a time because those athletes deserve our attention, and things can kind of get muddled or confused if you're trying to do like 24 athletes times two. So traditionally on Monday we make sure we have all of our ducks in a row. The research has really already started, but that's where you dive in deeper.

We all sort of have a running list of notes. For instance, Cowboy Cerrone. I have worked with him for years and years and he's appeared on a million fight cards. But those notes are always evolving so we can look back and see what he said three shows from this one. But we can also continue to grow in the information we know and present about Cowboy and who he is in his evolution. So we just kind of do like the deeper dive starting on Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday are our big fighter meeting calls. Those take our entire day. We speak with almost every athlete on the card. Whoever we don't speak with on that particular call--which involves our producers as well as the other talents of whoever is calling the fight--we just really try and get the information we don't know about those athletes yet. We try to talk to them about their last fights, what their recent camp was, life outside of fighting, what their expectations are for their event on Saturday and sort of move from there. We all have our own line of questioning.

After that, it's kind of about summarizing everything we've learned, hitting on those important points. I usually get a production list of what the producers are expecting from me come Saturday night. That's where I then gather up all the information on the people I haven't yet spoken to in person and I make sure I speak to them both Thursday and Friday, or at least one of those days.

For me it is unacceptable to speak about an athlete if I haven't spoken to them. Sometimes it's through an interpreter. Sometimes, it's not as easy. It might be on the phone. Thank goodness for Zoom because it actually has really helped in those moments, especially with people traveling or coming in late. But I will never speak about an athlete unless I have confirmed that information myself, unless they've given me that information. And if you that's where it's important to credit those sources who have given you information, like our beautiful team at UFC dot com. I have a great relationship with our partners in Brazil who often times really helped me with translations, but also they're able to kind of dive into their athletes a little bit more because they know them on a more personal level and they sometimes flag thanks to me like, “Hey, did you know this?”

So it's a really important to me that on Thursday and Friday I'm sitting down with those athletes--even if it's just at weigh-ins--and I'm getting a specific amount of time where I can ask them questions. They can give me all the information they've ever wanted…or they don't want.

Then Thursday and Friday is all about writing, writing, writing. We write a ton of scripts. Things change with our Covid era…fights fall off your whole line of responsibilities could change. But we then write our reports, we write locker rooms, we write our talking points for fighter walkouts. So it is a ton of preparation and hours and hours of script writing and editing. We then send those over to the producers so they know when I pop on camera when I'm going to be done talking.