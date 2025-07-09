UFC BRINGS WORLD-CLASS MMA TO QATAR WITH HISTORIC FIGHT NIGHT DEBUT IN DOHA ON NOVEMBER 22

Set for November 22, the unforgettable debut of UFC® FIGHT NIGHT DOHA will deliver a stacked lineup of thrilling bouts, spotlighting the best in combat sports and live entertainment. Marking a major milestone in UFC’s regional expansion, the event brings the electrifying energy of a blockbuster showdown to fans in Doha and across the Middle East.

Known for hosting world-class sporting events, Qatar adds another milestone with the debut of UFC® FIGHT NIGHT DOHA. This event contributes to Qatar’s goal of becoming a leading global destination for sport.

Dana White, UFC President and CEO, commented: "I’ve always said we’re going to take UFC all over the world—and Qatar is the next stop. They already hosted the World Cup and Formula 1, and now we’re bringing a UFC Fight Night there for the first time. Our fights in the Middle East are always incredible so I can’t wait to get out there.”