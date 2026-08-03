UFC Is Bringing Main Event Energy To PA

Things to Do During UFC 330

Celebrate 50 Years of Rocky at the Philadelphia Art Museum

The underdog classic Rocky celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and what better way to ring in the moment than recreating its iconic moments? Run the 72 iconic steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, throw your arms above the skyline at the top, and snap a photo with the Rocky statue at the base when you get back down. Cap the visit with souvenirs at the Sly Stallone Shop at the Parkway Visitor Center.

Run Boxers’ Trail

The story of Rocky Balboa was inspired by real-life Philadelphia boxing icon, Joe Frazier. Like Rocky, his statue now lives at the foot of the Philadelphia Art Museum. Just beyond the museum in Fairmount Park is Boxers’ Trail, a jogging path where Frazier trained. The trail is so synonymous with Frazier that when Muhammad Ali wanted to challenge him to a fight, he went to the path to find him.

Tour the cell where Al Capone did time

Less than a mile from the art museum, Eastern State Penitentiary was once the country’s most innovative prison. The abandoned Gothic prison turned immersive museum held Al Capone and remains one of the more singular walks in the city, with crumbling cellblocks, preserved guard towers, and rotating art installations inside the walls.

Shop at the Italian Market

Rocky famously ran through South Philadelphia’s 9th Street Italian Market during the film’s training montage. America's oldest and largest open-air market, the Italian Market lines South 9th Street with vendors selling fresh produce, house-made pastas, and artisan specialties. Browse the shops for authentic immigrant-owned goods, from Italian espresso to Mexican spices and beyond.

Catch a match at the 2300 Arena

The 2300 Arena has its own chapter in Philadelphia combat sports history. The former home of Extreme Championship Wrestling now hosts concerts, hardcore wrestling matches, and live events that carry the same raw energy the building was built on. Check the schedule and catch a show during fight week.

Play around (or a round) in Fishtown

Philadelphia's artistic Fishtown neighborhood gives any group plenty of reasons to stay out late. Tee off at Five Iron Golf, a high-tech simulator venue, or knock down pins at Brooklyn Bowl. For some old-school fun, head to Barcade for craft beers and classic arcade games.

Race your friends at the F1 Arcade

Step behind the wheel of a Formula 1 simulator at F1 Arcade, where you race friends on real F1 tracks using the same technology the professionals train on. After the checkered flag, settle in for a meal and a round of internationally inspired cocktails.

Walk the ground where America was founded

Celebrate 250 years of American Independence where it all started. Independence National Historical Park is home to many historical landmarks, such as Independence Hall, where both the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution were signed and debated. The park is also home to the Liberty Bell Center, Constitution Center, and the President’s House site.

Eat your way through Reading Terminal Market

UFC pulls fighters from every corner of the globe, and Reading Terminal Market reflects that same reach. Open since 1893, the market hosts more than 75 vendors serving everything from Pennsylvania Dutch soft pretzels to Filipino street fare, making it a genuine world tour on a single city block.

Visit Fighter’s Heaven in Deer Lake

Outside of Philadelphia, Muhammad Ali spent his prime training in the Poconos at “Fighter’s Heaven” a camp he built. Now a restored public museum, the former campus invites visitors to step inside the ring, tour the grounds, and spend the night in one of the original cabins. True to Ali's tradition of training with the public watching, admission is free.