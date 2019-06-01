UFC Breaks 50/50 Record at UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos

It was an exciting end to the eighth annual International Fight Week, as the UFC’s alliance with Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada turned into a record breaking 50/50 raffle at UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos.

The total amount raised for the raffle was $83,840, with half the proceeds ($41,920) going to Catholic Charities and the remaining half going to the winner, Francisco Nunez of Los Angeles.

Deacon Thomas Roberts, President and CEO of Catholic Charities, a local non-profit whose mission is to serve those in need, regardless of race, religion, or creed, believes the generosity shown at this event through the 50/50 raffle is a huge contributing factor to their success.