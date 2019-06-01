UFC Breaks 50/50 Record at UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos
Raffle Raised Tens of Thousands For Local Charities
By Gabriella Sandoval
• Jul. 18, 2019
It was an exciting end to the eighth annual International Fight Week, as the UFC’s alliance with Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada turned into a record breaking 50/50 raffle at UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos.
The total amount raised for the raffle was $83,840, with half the proceeds ($41,920) going to Catholic Charities and the remaining half going to the winner, Francisco Nunez of Los Angeles.
Deacon Thomas Roberts, President and CEO of Catholic Charities, a local non-profit whose mission is to serve those in need, regardless of race, religion, or creed, believes the generosity shown at this event through the 50/50 raffle is a huge contributing factor to their success.
“2,200 seniors got food today through Meals on Wheels because of Catholic Charities,” said Roberts. “500 men spent the night in the shelter last night because of Catholic Charities. Today, we fed 1,000 families and children and veterans and women that would be basically hungry if it wasn't for Catholic Charities. Those are things that just happened today. That will also happen tomorrow because the generosity of this weekend and UFC.”
Over the past nine months, UFC has conducted seven 50/50 raffles that have collectively grossed more than $274,000 with net proceeds benefitting local charitable organizations in the cities that host UFC during Fight Week.
Keep an eye out for the next UFC 50/50 raffle at UFC 240 in Edmonton, Alberta on Saturday, July 27.