UFC Brasilia: Scorecard

1 – Charles Oliviera

There may not be a better comeback story in the UFC at the moment than that of Charles Oliveira. Let’s be honest, how many of us wrote him off after a spotty run at featherweight that was epitomized by several battles with the scale? Yeah, he was always going to be exciting, but he wasn’t going to beat the elite and get to that next level. Well, a lot of people are eating their words right now after he extended his winning and finishing streak to seven with a third-round submission of Kevin Lee. Oliveira’s story is that of persistence and staying the course while continuing to evolve as a fighter. And I can’t wait to see the next chapter.