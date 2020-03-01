UFC Brasilia: Bonus Coverage

Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns added another UFC veteran to his list of recent victories. Burns survived a scramble with the legendary jiu-jitsu king, Demian Maia, and was able to finish Maia midway through the opening round.

The win gives Burns his fifth win in a row in what is perhaps the biggest victory of his career. Burns accomplished what other current welterweight elites have not been able to against Maia – finish him. In 38 professional fights - most of which have come against the best the UFC has to offer at 170 and 185 pounds - Maia has been finished just once prior to Sunday and it came more than 10 years ago (Nate Marquardt KOd Maia at UFC 102 in 2009).

Burns has his sights set on an even bigger target now.

“I believe that I have now entered the top 5 of the category. I want to face Colby Covington. He came to Sao Paulo, said a lot of bad things. I was a lightweight at the time, I couldn't talk about it. But now I am a welterweight and I want to face him anywhere.”