UFC Boston Scorecard

3 - Joe Lauzon

As impressive as winning 15 fights in the UFC is, it might be more impressive that after more than a decade on the roster, you can’t find anyone with a bad word to say about Joe Lauzon. So when the New England standout entered the Octagon at TD Garden on the heels of a long layoff and a three-fight losing skid, you wanted the best outcome possible for Lauzon. This wasn’t a knock on Pearce, but more a wish for an old friend to do well. And Lauzon got that best outcome possible, as he halted Pearce in less than two minutes. If this was the last fight of his career, wow, what a way to go out.