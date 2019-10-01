UFC Boston: Bonus Coverage

Fight of the Night

Yair Rodriguez vs Jeremy Stephens

Oh, what could have been. The three-round co-main event between Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens delivered plenty of highlights and a near-finish, and afterward, many people expressed they wanted to see 10 more minutes.

Rodriguez opened things up with a flying head kick that connected, and it was all-action from there. Both fighters were swinging with bad intentions, and Rodriguez had plenty of success finding his distance and attacking with a variety of kicks. Stephens was aggressive when he backed his opponent against the cage but never really connected. At the end of the round, the bad blood between the two was apparent.