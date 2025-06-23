UFC BJJ Rules And Scoring

The Official Rules And Regulations Governing Competition At UFC BJJ
Jun. 23, 2025
The information below outlines the official rules and regulations governing competition at UFC BJJ, ensuring fair play, athlete safety, and consistency across all matches.
Time Limits
Regulation Bouts
Each regulation bout shall consist of three rounds. All rounds excluding the final round, shall be accompanied by a rest period.
Round Definition
Each round shall be scheduled for a five-minute duration.
Rest Period Definition
Each rest period shall be scheduled for a one-minute duration and begin immediately following the end of the previously scheduled round.
Illegal Techniques
Striking of any kind
Gouging of the eyes
Intentionally putting your fingers into any orifice of your opponent
Grabbing of the ears
Intentional pulling of the hair
Twisting or holding any less than four fingers or toes
Intentional scratching, pinching, or biting
Intentional grabbing, squeezing or putting pressure on the groin area
Intentional grabbing or holding of competitors clothing to include your own
Slamming, excluding a slamming technique used as a method of escaping a fully applied submission
Pulling of the guard position that does not result in immediate initiation of action with your opponent
Officials
Referee
The referee is the sole arbiter of the bout. The referee shall designate negative points, assign cautions, warnings, positional resets, disqualifications, start and stop the bout.
Judges
The Judges shall determine the winner of each round utilizing the scoring criteria and assign a point value to each athlete using the 10-Point Must scoring system.
Scoring Criteria
Each round shall be judged individually using a 10-Point Must scoring system. Under the 10- Point Must scoring system, 10 points must be awarded to the winner of the round and 9 points or less must be awarded to their opponent.
The following scoring criteria shall be utilized by the judges when scoring each round: 10-9. A round shall be scored as a 10-9 round when an athlete wins by a close margin.
10-8. A round shall be scored as a 10-8 round when an athlete is overwhelmingly dominant throughout the round.
10-7. A round shall be scored a 10-7 round when an athlete is completely dominant throughout the round, to include near-bout ending sequences.
Judging Criteria
Judging criteria shall be ranked in order of the highest value to the lowest, the judges shall apply the following judgement criteria.
Initiation of Bout Ending Techniques: Effective submission attempts which require meaningful defense shall be given the highest value.
Initiation of Action: Effective execution of offensive techniques such as takedowns, guard passes, sweeps which further the progression towards bout ending techniques, shall be awarded the second highest value.
Duration of Control: The athlete who effectively controls the position and pace of the bout shall be awarded the third highest value.