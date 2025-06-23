UFC BJJ Rules And Scoring

Time Limits

Regulation Bouts

Each regulation bout shall consist of three rounds. All rounds excluding the final round, shall be accompanied by a rest period.

Round Definition

Each round shall be scheduled for a five-minute duration.

Rest Period Definition

Each rest period shall be scheduled for a one-minute duration and begin immediately following the end of the previously scheduled round.

Illegal Techniques

Striking of any kind

Gouging of the eyes

Intentionally putting your fingers into any orifice of your opponent

Grabbing of the ears

Intentional pulling of the hair

Twisting or holding any less than four fingers or toes

Intentional scratching, pinching, or biting

Intentional grabbing, squeezing or putting pressure on the groin area

Intentional grabbing or holding of competitors clothing to include your own

Slamming, excluding a slamming technique used as a method of escaping a fully applied submission

Pulling of the guard position that does not result in immediate initiation of action with your opponent

Officials

Referee

The referee is the sole arbiter of the bout. The referee shall designate negative points, assign cautions, warnings, positional resets, disqualifications, start and stop the bout.

Judges

The Judges shall determine the winner of each round utilizing the scoring criteria and assign a point value to each athlete using the 10-Point Must scoring system.

Scoring Criteria

Each round shall be judged individually using a 10-Point Must scoring system. Under the 10- Point Must scoring system, 10 points must be awarded to the winner of the round and 9 points or less must be awarded to their opponent.

The following scoring criteria shall be utilized by the judges when scoring each round: 10-9. A round shall be scored as a 10-9 round when an athlete wins by a close margin.

10-8. A round shall be scored as a 10-8 round when an athlete is overwhelmingly dominant throughout the round.

10-7. A round shall be scored a 10-7 round when an athlete is completely dominant throughout the round, to include near-bout ending sequences.

Judging Criteria

Judging criteria shall be ranked in order of the highest value to the lowest, the judges shall apply the following judgement criteria.