UFC BJJ: Road To The Title | All Episodes

UFC BJJ: Road to the Title will feature two teams comprised of the top lightweight (155 lbs) and welterweight (170 lbs) BJJ athletes in the world, and will be coached by top bantamweight (135 lbs) talents Mikey Musumeci and Rerisson Gabriel. The main event of UFC BJJ 1 will feature UFC BJJ: Road to the Title coaches Mikey Musumeci and Rerisson Gabriel competing for the inaugural UFC BJJ bantamweight championship.