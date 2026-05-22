UFC BJJ ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF UFC BJJ OPENS

UFC BJJ Opens will feature a slightly adjusted ruleset and point system compared to traditional tournament formats, with the focus on encouraging more action, more offense, and a faster pace of competition. This rule set is designed to reward athletes who are actively trying to finish, engage, and push the match. At the same time, it prepares competitors for what they’ll see in UFC BJJ, where the entire system is built around an action-oriented, entertainment-driven ruleset at the highest level of the sport.

The first UFC BJJ Open is set to take place on Saturday, August 22 in Las Vegas and will be the first of four planned for 2026, with many more planned for 2027. Stay tuned for additional dates and cities. More information and registration for UFC BJJ Opens is available at ufcbjjopens.com.