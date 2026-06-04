UFC BJJ 9: Fowler vs Johnson Results

In the co-main event, former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns makes his UFC BJJ debut as he steps into The Bowl for the first time to face crafty veteran Horlando Monteiro. The card also features the return of superstar grapplers Nick Rodriguez, Ffion Davies, Bella Mir and more.
Results, Recaps & Interviews:
(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)
Women's Strawweight: Ana Lima vs Amanda Mazza
Bantamweight: Victor Delibero vs Mourece Ramirez
Featherweight: Raphael Ferreira vs John Chandler
Light Heavyweight: Achilles Rocha vs Filipe Pimentel
Women's Featherweight: Bella Mir vs Nichelle Johnson
Women's Bantamweight: Ffion Davies vs Amanda Bruse
Light Heavyweight: Nick Rodriguez vs João Nicolite
Middleweight: Gilbert "Durinho" Burns vs Horlando Monteiro
Light Heavyweight Championship: (C) Mason Fowler vs Devhonte Johnson