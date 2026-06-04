UFC BJJ 9: Fowler vs Johnson Results

In the main event, reigning champion Mason Fowler defends his UFC BJJ light heavyweight title against surging contender Devhonte Johnson.

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In the co-main event, former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns makes his UFC BJJ debut as he steps into The Bowl for the first time to face crafty veteran Horlando Monteiro. The card also features the return of superstar grapplers Nick Rodriguez, Ffion Davies, Bella Mir and more.