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UFC BJJ 9 athletes Mason Fowler and Devhonte Johnson side-by-side on red and black background
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UFC BJJ 9: Fowler vs Johnson Results

Live Results, Match Recaps And Interviews With The Winners From UFC BJJ 9: Fowler vs Johnson At Meta APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On June 4, 2026
Jun. 5, 2026

Light heavyweight gold is up for grabs at UFC BJJ 9 in Las Vegas!

In the main event, reigning champion Mason Fowler defends his UFC BJJ light heavyweight title against surging contender Devhonte Johnson.

Watch On The UFC BJJ YouTube Channel

In the co-main event, former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns makes his UFC BJJ debut as he steps into The Bowl for the first time to face crafty veteran Horlando Monteiro. The card also features the return of superstar grapplers Nick Rodriguez, Ffion Davies, Bella Mir and more.

Results, Recaps & Interviews:

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)

Women's Strawweight: Ana Lima vs Amanda Mazza

Bantamweight: Victor Delibero vs Mourece Ramirez

Featherweight: Raphael Ferreira vs John Chandler

Light Heavyweight: Achilles Rocha vs Filipe Pimentel

Women's Featherweight: Bella Mir vs Nichelle Johnson

Women's Bantamweight: Ffion Davies vs Amanda Bruse

Light Heavyweight: Nick Rodriguez vs João Nicolite

Middleweight: Gilbert "Durinho" Burns vs Horlando Monteiro

Light Heavyweight Championship: (C) Mason Fowler vs Devhonte Johnson

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UFC BJJ 9