UFC BJJ 9: Fowler vs Johnson | Full Fight Card, Start Time & How to Watch

The UFC APEX hosts another night of elite grappling this Thursday as UFC BJJ 9 arrives in Las Vegas with a championship main event, established stars, and rising contenders looking to make statements on the sport's biggest stage.
With nine matches scheduled and several high-profile names throughout the lineup, UFC BJJ 9 blends proven veterans with emerging talent across multiple weight classes. From world champions and competitive standouts to dangerous submission specialists, the card offers a diverse showcase of modern no-gi grappling.
Key Event Details
Ahead of the athletes taking to the mats, here is a comprehensive overview of the event structure and schedule:
- Date and Start Time: The action kicks off on Thursday, June 4, 2026 , with the broadcast starting at 5 PM PT.
- Where to Watch: Fans can stream the event live and free exclusively on the UFC BJJ YouTube channel.
- Scoring System: Judges will use a 10-point-must scoring system to determine the winner if no submission is secured.
- Round Length: Every matchup is contested in 5-minute rounds.
- Walkout Tradition: Keep an eye on the entrances, as the blue corner athlete always walks out first.
Note: All bouts are live and subject to change.
Main Event: Mason Fowler Defends Light Heavyweight Gold
The spotlight falls on reigning UFC BJJ Light Heavyweight Champion Mason Fowler, who returns to defend his title against surging challenger Devhonte Johnson.
Fowler has long been regarded as one of the most accomplished competitors in submission grappling, combining relentless pressure, positional control, and a proven ability to perform in championship situations. His methodical approach has frustrated elite opponents throughout his career and helped establish him as one of the division's standard-bearers.
Across the mat, Johnson enters with a massive opportunity to claim the UFC BJJ belt. Athletic, aggressive, and willing to push the pace, he represents a different type of challenge for the champion. If Johnson can disrupt Fowler's rhythm and create scrambles, he could force the title fight into unpredictable territory.
With championship stakes and contrasting styles in play, the main event has all the ingredients for a high-level battle between experience and momentum.
Gilbert Burns Steps Back Onto the Mats
MMA fans will have a familiar name to follow when Gilbert Burns competes against Horlando Monteiro in a middleweight matchup.
A world-class grappler long before his success inside the UFC Octagon, Burns brings elite credentials and a submission-heavy style that has produced memorable performances throughout his career. Monteiro will look to spoil the veteran's return and secure one of the biggest wins of his grappling career.
Nick Rodriguez Returns Against Joao Nicolite
One of the evening's most anticipated matchups sees fan favorite Nick Rodriguez take on Joao Nicolite in a light heavyweight contest.
Rodriguez remains one of the most recognizable names in no-gi grappling thanks to his explosive wrestling, relentless pace, and finishing instincts. Every appearance brings the possibility of a highlight-reel moment, making him one of the sport's must-watch competitors.
Nicolite faces a difficult assignment but also a major opportunity. A strong performance against Rodriguez could instantly elevate his profile and establish him among the division's most dangerous contenders.
Women's Divisions Take Center Stage
The women's side of the card features several compelling matchups, including Bella Mir vs. Nichelle Johnson at featherweight and Ana Lima vs. Amanda Mazza at strawweight.
Both contests showcase athletes eager to climb the UFC BJJ ranks and establish themselves as future title contenders. With multiple divisions continuing to develop, standout performances on Thursday could have significant implications moving forward.
Official UFC BJJ 8 Match Card
Here is the complete lineup of all eight bouts scheduled for the evening:
|Red Corner
|Match Details
|Blue Corner
|(C) Mason Fowler
|Light Heavyweight Championship (3 Rounds)
|Devhonte Johnson
|Gilbert Burns
|Middleweight Match (3 Rounds)
|Horlando Monteiro
|Nick Rodriguez
|Light Heavyweight Match (3 Rounds)
|Joao Nicolite
|Ffion Davies
|Bantamweight Match (3 Rounds)
|Amanda Bruse
|Bella Mir
|Women's Featherweight Match (3 Rounds)
|Nichelle Johnson
|Achilles Rocha
|Featherweight Match (3 Rounds)
|Filipe Pimentel
|Raphael Ferreira
|Featherweight Match (3 Rounds)
|John Chandler
|Victor Delibero
|Bantamweight Match (3 Rounds)
|Mourece Ramirez
|Ana Lima
|Women's Strawweight Match (3 Rounds)
|Amanda Mazza
Note: All bouts are live and subject to change.
Elevate Your Training
The world's best grapplers rely on equipment that can keep up with their rigorous demands. You can now access the official premium gear trusted inside the UFC APEX:
- Official UFC BJJ Fightwear by Hayabusa: The gold standard for professional grappling competition.
- Hayabusa Jiu Jitsu Gis and No-Gi Apparel: Precision-engineered for superior durability and unrestricted movement.
This collection is built to withstand the highest levels of pressure, ensuring you are fully prepared for your most intense training sessions.
How to Watch
Fans can watch UFC BJJ 9 live on Thursday, June 4.
- Live Broadcast: UFC YouTube Channel
- Additional Coverage: UFC Fight Pass
- Start Time: 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET