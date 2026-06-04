UFC BJJ 9: Fowler vs Johnson | Full Fight Card, Start Time & How to Watch

MMA fans will have a familiar name to follow when Gilbert Burns competes against Horlando Monteiro in a middleweight matchup.

A world-class grappler long before his success inside the UFC Octagon, Burns brings elite credentials and a submission-heavy style that has produced memorable performances throughout his career. Monteiro will look to spoil the veteran's return and secure one of the biggest wins of his grappling career.

Nick Rodriguez Returns Against Joao Nicolite

One of the evening's most anticipated matchups sees fan favorite Nick Rodriguez take on Joao Nicolite in a light heavyweight contest.

Rodriguez remains one of the most recognizable names in no-gi grappling thanks to his explosive wrestling, relentless pace, and finishing instincts. Every appearance brings the possibility of a highlight-reel moment, making him one of the sport's must-watch competitors.

Nicolite faces a difficult assignment but also a major opportunity. A strong performance against Rodriguez could instantly elevate his profile and establish him among the division's most dangerous contenders.

Women's Divisions Take Center Stage

The women's side of the card features several compelling matchups, including Bella Mir vs. Nichelle Johnson at featherweight and Ana Lima vs. Amanda Mazza at strawweight.

Both contests showcase athletes eager to climb the UFC BJJ ranks and establish themselves as future title contenders. With multiple divisions continuing to develop, standout performances on Thursday could have significant implications moving forward.

Official UFC BJJ 8 Match Card

Here is the complete lineup of all eight bouts scheduled for the evening:

Red Corner Match Details Blue Corner (C) Mason Fowler Light Heavyweight Championship (3 Rounds) Devhonte Johnson Gilbert Burns Middleweight Match (3 Rounds) Horlando Monteiro Nick Rodriguez Light Heavyweight Match (3 Rounds) Joao Nicolite Ffion Davies Bantamweight Match (3 Rounds) Amanda Bruse Bella Mir Women's Featherweight Match (3 Rounds) Nichelle Johnson Achilles Rocha Featherweight Match (3 Rounds) Filipe Pimentel Raphael Ferreira Featherweight Match (3 Rounds) John Chandler Victor Delibero Bantamweight Match (3 Rounds) Mourece Ramirez Ana Lima Women's Strawweight Match (3 Rounds) Amanda Mazza

Note: All bouts are live and subject to change.

Elevate Your Training

The world's best grapplers rely on equipment that can keep up with their rigorous demands. You can now access the official premium gear trusted inside the UFC APEX:

This collection is built to withstand the highest levels of pressure, ensuring you are fully prepared for your most intense training sessions.

How to Watch

Fans can watch UFC BJJ 9 live on Thursday, June 4.