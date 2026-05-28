UFC BJJ 9: Fowler vs Johnson Fight Card

In the main event, reigning UFC BJJ Light Heavyweight Champion puts his belt on the line against surging contender Devhonte Johnson in a clash for the UFC BJJ title.

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Plus, the co-main event features the UFC BJJ debut of former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns, as he steps into the bowl for the first time to take on crafty veteran Horlando Monteiro. The card also features the UFC BJJ return of superstar grapplers, Nick Rodriguez, Ffion Davies, Bella Mir, and more!

Catch all of the action from UFC BJJ 9 on Thursday, June 4, streaming live and free on the UFC BJJ YouTube channel!

FIGHT CARD:

Main Event (UFC BJJ Light Heavyweight Title Match) : 205 lbs - Mason Fowler vs Devhonte Johnson

Middleweight - Gilbert Burns vs Horlando Monteiro

Light Heavyweight - Nick Rodriguez vs Joao Nicolite

Women’s Bantamweight - Ffion Davies vs Amanda Bruse

Women’s Featherweight - Bella Mir vs Nichelle Johnson

Light Heavyweight - Filipe Pimentel vs Achilles Rocha

Featherweight - Raphael Ferreira vs John Chandler

Bantamweight - Victor Delibero vs Mourece Ramirez

Women’s Strawweight - Ana Lima vs Amanda Mazza