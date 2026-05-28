UFC BJJ 9: Fowler vs Johnson Fight Card

Plus, the co-main event features the UFC BJJ debut of former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns, as he steps into the bowl for the first time to take on crafty veteran Horlando Monteiro. The card also features the UFC BJJ return of superstar grapplers, Nick Rodriguez, Ffion Davies, Bella Mir, and more!
Catch all of the action from UFC BJJ 9 on Thursday, June 4, streaming live and free on the UFC BJJ YouTube channel!
FIGHT CARD:
Main Event (UFC BJJ Light Heavyweight Title Match) : 205 lbs - Mason Fowler vs Devhonte Johnson
Middleweight - Gilbert Burns vs Horlando Monteiro
Light Heavyweight - Nick Rodriguez vs Joao Nicolite
Women’s Bantamweight - Ffion Davies vs Amanda Bruse
Women’s Featherweight - Bella Mir vs Nichelle Johnson
Light Heavyweight - Filipe Pimentel vs Achilles Rocha