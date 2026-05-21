UFC BJJ 8: Musumeci vs Dantzler Results

Plus, the UFC BJJ women’s bantamweight belt is on the line in the co-main event when reigning champion Cassia Moura makes her first title defense against submission specialist Sabrina Gondim. Plus, middleweight challenger William Tackett makes his return to The Bowl against dangerous Brazilian prospect Manuel Ribamar.
Results, Recaps & Interviews:
(This page will be updated live throughout the event, starting Thursday at 8pm ET/5pm PT)
Middleweight - Azamat Bakytov vs Thomas David
Welterweight- Liam Crelinsten vs Max Livingston
Featherweight - Landon Elmore vs Keith Krikorian
Welterweight - Derek Rayfield vs Jett Thompson
Lightweight - Ethan Crelinsten vs Danilo Moreira
Middleweight - William Tackett vs Manuel Ribamar
Women's Bantamweight Title Match - (C) Cassia Moura vs Sabrina Gondim
Bantamweight Title Match - (C) Mikey Musumeci vs Kevin Dantzler