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UFC BJJ 8 athletes Kevin Dantzler, Mikey Musumeci, Cassia Moura and Sabrina Gondim
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UFC BJJ 8: Musumeci vs Dantzler Results

Live Results, Match Recaps And Interviews With The Winners From UFC BJJ 8: Musumeci vs Dantzler At Meta APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On May 21, 2026
May. 22, 2026

Two more titles are on the line inside Meta APEX at UFC BJJ 8!

In the main event, reigning UFC BJJ Bantamweight Champion Mikey Musumeci puts his belt on the line against CFFC BJJ standout Kevin Dantzler in a clash for 135lb supremacy.

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Plus, the UFC BJJ women’s bantamweight belt is on the line in the co-main event when reigning champion Cassia Moura makes her first title defense against submission specialist Sabrina Gondim. Plus, middleweight challenger William Tackett makes his return to The Bowl against dangerous Brazilian prospect Manuel Ribamar.

Results, Recaps & Interviews:

(This page will be updated live throughout the event, starting Thursday at 8pm ET/5pm PT)

Middleweight - Azamat Bakytov vs Thomas David

Welterweight- Liam Crelinsten vs Max Livingston

Featherweight - Landon Elmore vs Keith Krikorian

Welterweight - Derek Rayfield vs Jett Thompson

Lightweight - Ethan Crelinsten vs Danilo Moreira

Middleweight - William Tackett vs Manuel Ribamar

Women's Bantamweight Title Match - (C) Cassia Moura vs Sabrina Gondim

Bantamweight Title Match - (C) Mikey Musumeci vs Kevin Dantzler

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