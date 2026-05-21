UFC BJJ 8: Musumeci vs Dantzler Results

In the main event, reigning UFC BJJ Bantamweight Champion Mikey Musumeci puts his belt on the line against CFFC BJJ standout Kevin Dantzler in a clash for 135lb supremacy.

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Plus, the UFC BJJ women’s bantamweight belt is on the line in the co-main event when reigning champion Cassia Moura makes her first title defense against submission specialist Sabrina Gondim. Plus, middleweight challenger William Tackett makes his return to The Bowl against dangerous Brazilian prospect Manuel Ribamar.