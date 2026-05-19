UFC BJJ 8: Musumeci vs Dantzler | Full Fight Card, Start Time & How to Watch

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Championship Doubleheader

UFC BJJ 8 reaches its peak with a pair of championship clashes set to raise the stakes inside the UFC APEX. With gold on the line in both the men’s and women’s bantamweight divisions, the event closes with two explosive title fights that could reshape the landscape of elite grappling.

Main Event: Bantamweight Championship

In the night’s marquee attraction, bantamweight king Mikey Musumeci returns to defend his title against dangerous challenger Kevin Dantzler in a three-round championship battle. Widely regarded as one of the most technically gifted grapplers on the planet, Musumeci brings his trademark precision and relentless pace into a matchup that has all the ingredients for a classic. Across from him stands Dantzler, a proven submission threat with a slick, high-level guard game capable of creating chaos from any position. With contrasting styles and championship pressure colliding, fans can expect a tense and tactical war for the belt.

Co-Main Event: Women’s Bantamweight Championship

The co-main event sees Women’s Bantamweight Champion Cassia Moura put her title on the line against the always-dangerous Sabrina Gondim. Known for their aggressive approaches and constant submission hunting, both athletes thrive in high-pressure exchanges and rarely leave matches in the hands of the judges. With championship gold at stake and neither competitor willing to take a backward step, this showdown is expected to deliver nonstop action and highlight-reel moments from start to finish.