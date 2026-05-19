UFC BJJ 8: Musumeci vs Dantzler | Full Fight Card, Start Time & How to Watch

Las Vegas becomes the epicenter of world-class grappling as UFC BJJ 8 takes over the UFC APEX with a stacked night of elite submission-only action. Bringing together some of the sport’s most dangerous finishers and rising stars, the event promises relentless intensity from the opening bout to the main event spotlight.
Leading the charge is a blockbuster championship showdown between reigning superstar Mikey Musumeci and surging contender Kevin Dantzler, a clash that has the grappling world buzzing. With eight high-level matchups showcasing precision technique, nonstop scrambles, and submission-hunting aggression, UFC BJJ 8 is built to captivate hardcore jiu-jitsu fans and combat sports audiences alike.
Key Event Details
Ahead of the athletes taking to the mats, here is a comprehensive overview of the event structure and schedule:
- Date and Start Time: The action kicks off on Thursday, May 21st, 2026, with the broadcast starting at 5 PM PT.
- Where to Watch: Fans can stream the event live and free exclusively on the UFC BJJ YouTube channel.
- Scoring System: Judges will use a 10-point-must scoring system to determine the winner if no submission is secured.
- Round Length: Every matchup is contested in 5-minute rounds.
- Walkout Tradition: Keep an eye on the entrances, as the blue corner athlete always walks out first.
Note: All bouts are live and subject to change.
Championship Doubleheader
UFC BJJ 8 reaches its peak with a pair of championship clashes set to raise the stakes inside the UFC APEX. With gold on the line in both the men’s and women’s bantamweight divisions, the event closes with two explosive title fights that could reshape the landscape of elite grappling.
Main Event: Bantamweight Championship
In the night’s marquee attraction, bantamweight king Mikey Musumeci returns to defend his title against dangerous challenger Kevin Dantzler in a three-round championship battle. Widely regarded as one of the most technically gifted grapplers on the planet, Musumeci brings his trademark precision and relentless pace into a matchup that has all the ingredients for a classic. Across from him stands Dantzler, a proven submission threat with a slick, high-level guard game capable of creating chaos from any position. With contrasting styles and championship pressure colliding, fans can expect a tense and tactical war for the belt.
Co-Main Event: Women’s Bantamweight Championship
The co-main event sees Women’s Bantamweight Champion Cassia Moura put her title on the line against the always-dangerous Sabrina Gondim. Known for their aggressive approaches and constant submission hunting, both athletes thrive in high-pressure exchanges and rarely leave matches in the hands of the judges. With championship gold at stake and neither competitor willing to take a backward step, this showdown is expected to deliver nonstop action and highlight-reel moments from start to finish.
Official UFC BJJ 8 Match Card
Here is the complete lineup of all eight bouts scheduled for the evening:
|Red Corner
|Match Details
|Blue Corner
|(C) Mikey Musumeci
|Bantamweight Championship (3 Rounds)
|Kevin Dantzler
|(C) Cassia Moura
|Women’s Bantamweight Championship (3 Rounds)
|Sabrina Gondim
|William Tackett
|Middleweight Match (3 Rounds)
|Manuel Ribamar
|Ethan Crelinsten
|Lightweight Match (3 Rounds)
|Danilo Moreira
|Andy Varela
|Welterweight Match (3 Rounds)
|Jett Thompson
|Landon Elmore
|Featherweight Match (3 Rounds)
|Keith Krikorian
|Liam Crelinsten
|Welterweight Match (3 Rounds)
|Max Livingston
|Azamat Bakytov
|Middleweight Match (3 Rounds)
|Thomas David
Note: All bouts are live and subject to change.
Elevate Your Training
The world's best grapplers rely on equipment that can keep up with their rigorous demands. You can now access the official premium gear trusted inside the UFC APEX:
- Official UFC BJJ Fightwear by Hayabusa: The gold standard for professional grappling competition.
- Hayabusa Jiu Jitsu Gis and No-Gi Apparel: Precision-engineered for superior durability and unrestricted movement.
This collection is built to withstand the highest levels of pressure, ensuring you are fully prepared for your most intense training sessions.
How to Watch
Catch all the action live and free on Thursday, May 21st, 2026:
- Live Broadcast: UFC YouTube Channel
- Additional Coverage: UFC Fight Pass
- Start Time: 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET