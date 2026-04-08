UFC BJJ 8: Musumeci vs Dantzler Fight Card

In the main event, reigning UFC BJJ Bantamweight Champion Mikey Musumeci puts his belt on the line against CFFC BJJ standout Kevin Dantzler in a clash for 135lb supremacy.

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Plus, the UFC BJJ women’s flyweight belt is on the line in the co-main event when reigning champion Cassia Moura makes her first title defense against submission specialist Bianca Basílio. Plus, middleweight challenger William Tackett makes his return to The Bowl against dangerous Brazilian prospect Enrico Said.

Catch all of the action from UFC BJJ 8 on Thursday, May 21, streaming live and free on the UFC BJJ YouTube channel!

Announced Matches:

Main Event (UFC BJJ Bantamweight Title Match) : 170 lbs - Mikey Musumeci vs Devin Dantzler

125 Pounds (UFC BJJ Women’s Flyweight Title Match) - Cassia Moura vs Bianca Basílio

Middleweight - William Tackett vs Enrico Said

Lightweight - Danilo Moreira vs Ethan Crelinsten

Middleweight - Adele Fornarino vs Alex Enriquez