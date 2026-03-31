UFC BJJ 7: Tackett vs. Rocha — Full Fight Card, Start Time & How to Watch

Championship Tripleheader

UFC BJJ 7 concludes with three high-stakes title bouts, elevating the card with championship implications across multiple divisions:

Main Event: Welterweight Championship

The evening’s headline contest features a three-round Welterweight Championship clash. Reigning champion Andrew Tackett enters as the red corner representative, defending his title against seasoned veteran Vagner Rocha in the blue corner. Tackett’s game is defined by relentless pace and assertive wrestling, while Rocha is renowned for his uncompromising approach, characterized by suffocating pressure and dominant top control.

Co-Main Event: Lightweight Championship

The co-main event spotlights the Lightweight Championship, as titleholder Carlos Henrique meets the highly technical Lucas Valente. This bout is expected to unfold as a tactical exchange, contrasting Henrique’s dynamic passing sequences with Valente’s elite guard work.

Feature Title Bout: Women’s Featherweight Championship

The women’s Featherweight Championship will also be contested, with reigning champion Aurelie Le Vern defending her title against Rebeca Lima over three rounds. Both athletes are recognized for their aggressive submission-oriented styles, setting the stage for a fast-paced and decisive encounter.