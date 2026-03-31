UFC BJJ 7: Tackett vs. Rocha — Full Fight Card, Start Time & How to Watch

The global grappling community converges on Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, as UFC BJJ 7 unfolds at the UFC APEX, presenting an elite showcase of submission-only competition. The event features a carefully curated eight-bout card, headlined by a highly anticipated championship contest between Tackett and Rocha.
Designed to appeal to both dedicated jiu-jitsu practitioners and discerning combat sports audiences, the card is positioned to deliver a high standard of technical excellence.
Key Event Details
Ahead of the athletes taking to the mats, here is a comprehensive overview of the event structure and schedule:
- Date and Start Time: The action kicks off on Thursday, April 2nd, 2026, with the broadcast starting at 5 PM PT.
- Where to Watch: Fans can stream the event across multiple platforms, including UFC Fight Pass and YouTube.
- Scoring System: Judges will use a 10-point-must scoring system to determine the winner if no submission is secured.
- Round Length: Every matchup is contested in 5-minute rounds.
- Walkout Tradition: Keep an eye on the entrances, as the blue corner athlete always walks out first.
Tune in from around the world 🌎— UFC BJJ (@ufcbjj) March 31, 2026
Catch every moment of #UFCBJJ7 live this THURSDAY!
APR 2 | 8pmET pic.twitter.com/BHiPg2lIFN
Championship Tripleheader
UFC BJJ 7 concludes with three high-stakes title bouts, elevating the card with championship implications across multiple divisions:
Main Event: Welterweight Championship
The evening’s headline contest features a three-round Welterweight Championship clash. Reigning champion Andrew Tackett enters as the red corner representative, defending his title against seasoned veteran Vagner Rocha in the blue corner. Tackett’s game is defined by relentless pace and assertive wrestling, while Rocha is renowned for his uncompromising approach, characterized by suffocating pressure and dominant top control.
Co-Main Event: Lightweight Championship
The co-main event spotlights the Lightweight Championship, as titleholder Carlos Henrique meets the highly technical Lucas Valente. This bout is expected to unfold as a tactical exchange, contrasting Henrique’s dynamic passing sequences with Valente’s elite guard work.
Feature Title Bout: Women’s Featherweight Championship
The women’s Featherweight Championship will also be contested, with reigning champion Aurelie Le Vern defending her title against Rebeca Lima over three rounds. Both athletes are recognized for their aggressive submission-oriented styles, setting the stage for a fast-paced and decisive encounter.
One step closer to match night ✅— UFC BJJ (@ufcbjj) March 30, 2026
Our grapplers are looking camera ready ahead of #UFCBJJ7 this THURSDAY!
Live and FREE on YouTube | APR 2 | 8pmET pic.twitter.com/HqzLIb2WlJ
Official UFC BJJ 7 Match Card
Here is the complete lineup of all eight bouts scheduled for the evening:
|Red Corner
|Match Details
|Blue Corner
|Andrew Tackett (C)
|Welterweight Championship (3 Rounds)
|Vagner Rocha
|Carlos Henrique (C)
|Lightweight Championship (3 Rounds)
|Lucas Valente
|Aurelie Le Vern (C)
|Women’s Featherweight Championship (3 Rounds)
|Rebeca Lima
|Patrick Gaudio
|Heavyweight Match (3 Rounds)
|Declan Moody
|Renato Canuto
|Welterweight Match (3 Rounds)
|Yonathan Cardenas
|Adele Fornarino
|Women’s Flyweight Match (3 Rounds)
|Alex Enriquez
|Raphael Ferreira
|Featherweight Match (3 Rounds)
|Kenzo Biyong
|Rana Willink
|Women’s Featherweight Match (3 Rounds)
|Carol Joia
Note: All bouts are live and subject to change.
Train Like a Champion
The world-class athletes at UFC BJJ 7 rely on gear that matches their elite performance. You can now access the same professional-grade equipment used inside the APEX:
- Official UFC BJJ Fightwear by Hayabusa: The gold standard for professional grappling competition.
- Hayabusa Jiu Jitsu Gis and No-Gi Apparel: Precision-engineered for superior durability and unrestricted movement.
This collection is built to withstand the highest levels of pressure, ensuring you are fully prepared for your most intense training sessions.
How to Watch
Catch all the action live and free on Thursday, April 2nd, 2026:
- Live Broadcast: UFC YouTube Channel
- Additional Coverage: UFC Fight Pass
- Start Time: 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET