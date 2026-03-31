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Collection of athletes competing on UFC BJJ 7
UFC BJJ

UFC BJJ 7: Tackett vs. Rocha — Full Fight Card, Start Time & How to Watch

All The Info You Need Ahead Of Thursday's Event Live From META Apex In Las Vegas
Mar. 31, 2026

The global grappling community converges on Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, as UFC BJJ 7 unfolds at the UFC APEX, presenting an elite showcase of submission-only competition. The event features a carefully curated eight-bout card, headlined by a highly anticipated championship contest between Tackett and Rocha.

Designed to appeal to both dedicated jiu-jitsu practitioners and discerning combat sports audiences, the card is positioned to deliver a high standard of technical excellence.

Key Event Details

Ahead of the athletes taking to the mats, here is a comprehensive overview of the event structure and schedule:

  • Date and Start Time: The action kicks off on Thursday, April 2nd, 2026, with the broadcast starting at 5 PM PT.
  • Where to Watch: Fans can stream the event across multiple platforms, including UFC Fight Pass and YouTube.
  • Scoring System: Judges will use a 10-point-must scoring system to determine the winner if no submission is secured.
  • Round Length: Every matchup is contested in 5-minute rounds.
  • Walkout Tradition: Keep an eye on the entrances, as the blue corner athlete always walks out first.

Championship Tripleheader

UFC BJJ 7 concludes with three high-stakes title bouts, elevating the card with championship implications across multiple divisions:

Main Event: Welterweight Championship
The evening’s headline contest features a three-round Welterweight Championship clash. Reigning champion Andrew Tackett enters as the red corner representative, defending his title against seasoned veteran Vagner Rocha in the blue corner. Tackett’s game is defined by relentless pace and assertive wrestling, while Rocha is renowned for his uncompromising approach, characterized by suffocating pressure and dominant top control.

Co-Main Event: Lightweight Championship
The co-main event spotlights the Lightweight Championship, as titleholder Carlos Henrique meets the highly technical Lucas Valente. This bout is expected to unfold as a tactical exchange, contrasting Henrique’s dynamic passing sequences with Valente’s elite guard work.

Feature Title Bout: Women’s Featherweight Championship
The women’s Featherweight Championship will also be contested, with reigning champion Aurelie Le Vern defending her title against Rebeca Lima over three rounds. Both athletes are recognized for their aggressive submission-oriented styles, setting the stage for a fast-paced and decisive encounter.

Official UFC BJJ 7 Match Card

Here is the complete lineup of all eight bouts scheduled for the evening:

Red Corner Match Details Blue Corner
Andrew Tackett (C) Welterweight Championship (3 Rounds) Vagner Rocha
Carlos Henrique (C) Lightweight Championship (3 Rounds) Lucas Valente
Aurelie Le Vern (C) Women’s Featherweight Championship (3 Rounds) Rebeca Lima
Patrick Gaudio Heavyweight Match (3 Rounds) Declan Moody
Renato Canuto Welterweight Match (3 Rounds) Yonathan Cardenas
Adele Fornarino Women’s Flyweight Match (3 Rounds) Alex Enriquez
Raphael Ferreira Featherweight Match (3 Rounds) Kenzo Biyong
Rana Willink Women’s Featherweight Match (3 Rounds) Carol Joia

Note: All bouts are live and subject to change.

Train Like a Champion

The world-class athletes at UFC BJJ 7 rely on gear that matches their elite performance. You can now access the same professional-grade equipment used inside the APEX:

This collection is built to withstand the highest levels of pressure, ensuring you are fully prepared for your most intense training sessions.

How to Watch

Catch all the action live and free on Thursday, April 2nd, 2026:

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