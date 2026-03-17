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Collection of athletes competing on UFC BJJ 7
UFC BJJ

UFC BJJ 7: Tackett vs Rocha Fight Card

UFC BJJ 7: Tackett vs Rocha Is Live Thursday, April 2 At 8pm ET/5pm PT Streaming Exclusively On The UFC BJJ YouTube Channel
Mar. 17, 2026

Three more titles are on the line at the Meta Apex at UFC BJJ 7! In the main event, reigning UFC BJJ Welterweight Champion Andrew Tackett puts his belt on the line against BJJ legend Vagner Rocha in a clash for 170lb supremacy. 

Plus, the UFC BJJ lightweight belt is on the line in the co-main event when lightweight champion Carlos Henrique makes his title defense against submission specialist Lucas Valente. Plus, newly crowned UFC BJJ Women’s Featherweight champ will defend her title against dangerous Brazilian challenger Rebeca Lima. The card also features the return of heavyweight superstar Nicholas Meregali, as well as the UFC BJJ debut of top women’s flyweight Adele Fornarino. 

Catch all of the action from UFC BJJ 7 on Thursday, April Second, streaming live and free on the UFC BJJ YouTube channel!

Main Event (UFC BJJ Welterweight Title Match) : 170 lbs - Andrew Tackett vs Vagner “Ceara” Rocha

155 Pounds (UFC BJJ Women’s Lightweight Title Match) - Carlos Henrique vs Lucas Valente

145 Pounds (UFC BJJ Women’s Featherweight Title Match) - Aurelie Le Vern vs Rebeca Lim

Heavyweight - Nicholas Meregali vs Declan Moody

Welterweight - Renato Canuto vs Yonathan Cardenas

Women’s Flyweight - Adele Fornarino vs Alex Enriquez

Featherweight - Raphael Ferreira vs Kenzo Biyong

Women’s Featherweight - Rana Willink vs Maria Carolina Joia

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UFC BJJ 7