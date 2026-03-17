UFC BJJ 7: Tackett vs Rocha Fight Card

Plus, the UFC BJJ lightweight belt is on the line in the co-main event when lightweight champion Carlos Henrique makes his title defense against submission specialist Lucas Valente. Plus, newly crowned UFC BJJ Women’s Featherweight champ will defend her title against dangerous Brazilian challenger Rebeca Lima. The card also features the return of heavyweight superstar Nicholas Meregali, as well as the UFC BJJ debut of top women’s flyweight Adele Fornarino.

Catch all of the action from UFC BJJ 7 on Thursday, April Second, streaming live and free on the UFC BJJ YouTube channel!

Main Event (UFC BJJ Welterweight Title Match) : 170 lbs - Andrew Tackett vs Vagner “Ceara” Rocha

155 Pounds (UFC BJJ Women’s Lightweight Title Match) - Carlos Henrique vs Lucas Valente

145 Pounds (UFC BJJ Women’s Featherweight Title Match) - Aurelie Le Vern vs Rebeca Lim

Heavyweight - Nicholas Meregali vs Declan Moody

Welterweight - Renato Canuto vs Yonathan Cardenas

Women’s Flyweight - Adele Fornarino vs Alex Enriquez

Featherweight - Raphael Ferreira vs Kenzo Biyong

Women’s Featherweight - Rana Willink vs Maria Carolina Joia