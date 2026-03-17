UFC BJJ 7: Tackett vs Rocha Fight Card

UFC BJJ 7: Tackett vs Rocha Is Live Thursday, April 2 At 8pm ET/5pm PT Streaming Exclusively On The UFC BJJ YouTube Channel
Mar. 17, 2026
Three more titles are on the line at the Meta Apex at UFC BJJ 7! In the main event, reigning UFC BJJ Welterweight Champion Andrew Tackett puts his belt on the line against BJJ legend Vagner Rocha in a clash for 170lb supremacy.
Plus, the UFC BJJ lightweight belt is on the line in the co-main event when lightweight champion Carlos Henrique makes his title defense against submission specialist Lucas Valente. Plus, newly crowned UFC BJJ Women’s Featherweight champ will defend her title against dangerous Brazilian challenger Rebeca Lima. The card also features the return of heavyweight superstar Nicholas Meregali, as well as the UFC BJJ debut of top women’s flyweight Adele Fornarino.
Catch all of the action from UFC BJJ 7 on Thursday, April Second, streaming live and free on the UFC BJJ YouTube channel!
Main Event (UFC BJJ Welterweight Title Match) : 170 lbs - Andrew Tackett vs Vagner “Ceara” Rocha
155 Pounds (UFC BJJ Women’s Lightweight Title Match) - Carlos Henrique vs Lucas Valente
145 Pounds (UFC BJJ Women’s Featherweight Title Match) - Aurelie Le Vern vs Rebeca Lim
Heavyweight - Nicholas Meregali vs Declan Moody
Welterweight - Renato Canuto vs Yonathan Cardenas
Women’s Flyweight - Adele Fornarino vs Alex Enriquez
Featherweight - Raphael Ferreira vs Kenzo Biyong
Women’s Featherweight - Rana Willink vs Maria Carolina Joia