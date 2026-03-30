UFC BJJ 7 | CHAMPIONSHIP TRIPLEHEADER LEADS ELECTRIC CARD

Tackett (3-0, 3 submissions, competing out of Las Vegas, Nev.) looks to defend his UFC BJJ welterweight crown in highlight-reel fashion. Considered one of the most exciting grapplers competing today, Tackett has shown his dynamic submission skills in victories over Elijah Dorsey, Renato Canuto, and Andy Varela. He now has his sights set on proving he is the true face of UFC BJJ by taking out Rocha.

UFC veteran Rocha (0-0, competing out of Hollywood, Fla.) makes his UFC BJJ debut as he goes for gold. Known for his aggressive style and success across top promotions, he has proved himself as one of the best in the world with wins over Victor Silverio and Fellipe Andrew. Rocha now aims to be the first to defeat Tackett in the Bowl and begin his own reign as champion.

Henrique (2-0, 1 submission, competing out of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil) returns to the Bowl looking to land another viral submission. Since being promoted to black belt in late 2022, he has solidified his status as one of the world's best with wins over Matheus Gabriel and Danilo Moreira. Henrique now intends to add Valente to his growing resume and continue his reign as the undisputed lightweight king.

Valente (0-0, competing out of Houston, Texas) seeks to claim the lightweight title in his UFC BJJ debut. Earning the reputation of being one of the most entertaining grapplers in the sport competing from lower belts through black belt, Valente notably captured back-to-back IBJJF world no-gi champions in 2023 and 2024. He now has his sights set upsetting Henrique and raising UFC BJJ gold.

Le Vern (2-0, 2 submissions, fighting out of French Guiana) returns to the mats planning to further cement her status as the best featherweight on the planet. A perennial top contender in every tournament she competes in, she has finished all of her UFC BJJ opponents by first-round submission, including Raquel Canuto and Maggie Grindatti. Le Vern now looks to retain her title in dominant fashion.

Lima (1-0, 1 submission, fighting out of Midland, Texas) enters the title picture as a dangerous challenger looking to capture UFC BJJ gold. A six-time IBJJF world champion, she burst onto the UFC BJJ scene with a second-round submission over Taylor Hishaw. Lima now turns her attention towards Le Vern with intentions to rip away the featherweight crown.

Additional matches on the card include:

Undefeated superstar Nicholas Meregali (1–0, fighting out of Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil) faces surging Australian Declan Moody (0–0, fighting out of Adelaide Australia) in a massive heavyweight match-up

(1–0, fighting out of Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil) faces surging Australian (0–0, fighting out of Adelaide Australia) in a massive heavyweight match-up Renato Canuto (1–1, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) returns to the Bowl against Yonathan Cardenas (0–0, fighting out of Puerto Varas, Chile) in a high-paced welterweight match

(1–1, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) returns to the Bowl against (0–0, fighting out of Puerto Varas, Chile) in a high-paced welterweight match Adele Fornarino (0–0, fighting out of Melbourne, Australia) takes on Alex Enriquez (0–1, fighting out of Atlanta, Ga.) in a collision of world champion women's flyweights

(0–0, fighting out of Melbourne, Australia) takes on (0–1, fighting out of Atlanta, Ga.) in a collision of world champion women's flyweights Raphael Ferreira (0–0, fighting out of South Jordan, Utah) intends to impress in his UFC BJJ debut as he meets Kenzo Biyong (0–0, fighting out of The Netherlands) in a featherweight bout

(0–0, fighting out of South Jordan, Utah) intends to impress in his UFC BJJ debut as he meets (0–0, fighting out of The Netherlands) in a featherweight bout Rana Willink (0–1, fighting out of San Diego, Calif.) makes her highly anticipated return against Maria Carolina Joia (0–0, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) in a women's featherweight contest.