UFC BJJ 6: Fowler vs Machado Results

The grappling world turns its attention to Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, for an elite night of submission-only action. Coming to you directly from the Meta APEX, UFC BJJ 6 features a spectacular eight-bout card headlined by a highly anticipated title fight: Fowler vs Machado.
The marquee matchup of the night is a 3-round battle for the Light Heavyweight Championship. Mason Fowler will step into the red corner to face off against Pedro Machado in the blue corner.
In the co-main event slot, the Women’s Bantamweight Championship is on the line in a 3-round contest. Ffion Davies in the red corner takes on challenger Cassia Moura in the blue corner.
- Date and Start Time: The action kicks off on Thursday, March 12th, 2026, with the broadcast starting at 5 PM PT.
- Where to Watch: Fans can stream the event across multiple platforms, including UFC Fight Pass, YouTube, and Facebook.
[This page will be updated throughout the event, beginning at 5pm PT]
Results, Match Recaps & Interviews
Heavyweight Match: Elder Cruz vs Nicky Rodriguez ruled a majority draw
Heavyweight contenders Elder Cruz and Nicky Rodriguez battled their way to the scorecards in a matchup that ended in a majority draw.
After half a round of hand-fighting and jockeying for an opening, Cruz landed the first big offensive move of the match with an emphatic double-leg takedown, but Rodriguez smartly tied him up on the ground, forcing Cruz to back out and reset. Cruz continued to be the aggressor as he used his wrestling to edge the action through the first five minutes.
Cruz maintained his aggression in the wrestling exchanges in Round 2 as he pushed the pace from top position, while Rodriguez looked to drag his man into his guard. But in Round 3, Rodriguez exploded into life as he immediately took Cruz to the mat and established himself in half guard position.
Rodriguez calmly went to work as he moved into side control in search of a submission opportunity. And, in the final seconds, he locked up a heel hook and torqued the hold as he came incredibly close to forcing the tap from Cruz, who held on until the final horn to take the match to the judges’ scorecards.
And when the result was announced, the bout was ruled a majority draw, with Rodriguez’s late flurry enough to earn him the draw after Cruz’s strong start.
Featherweight Match: Meyram Maquine defeats Marcos Mendes via submission (armbar) – Round 2, 3:29
Meyram Maquine scored a slick armbar submission as he delivered a statement finish on his UFC BJJ debut with victory over Marcos Mendes in their featherweight match.
After a brief period of hand-fighting, Mendes went to the ground first as he looked to isolate Maquine’s right leg. Maquine tried to work an opening from the top, but Mendes kept hold of his opponent’s leg to prevent him from making any headway.
Mendes fell a little short with a flying triangle attempt, but he tried to convert it into a kneebar attempt as he continued to push the pace. Maquine had a brief period of success as he forced the action onto the wall of the Bowl, but when an opening came, Mendes smartly went to the ground and initiated another leg entanglement as the horn sounded.
Round 2 started with Maquine reacting to an early guard-pull attempt by Mendes as he tried to go on the attack from top position. Then, after Mendes tried to answer with a leglock attempt, Maquine transitioned into side control.
With referee Vitor Ribeiro calling on both men to up the action, Maquine moved to north-south position, then back to side control, then into mount as he achieved the most dominant position of the match. And, once he got there, Maquine sealed the finish as he transitioned smoothly to an armbar to force the tap and secure the first finish of the night.
Bantamweight Match: Ana Rodrigues (30-27, 29-28) defeats Jasmin Rocha via split decision (29-28)
Women’s bantamweight contenders Ana Rodrigues and Jasmin Rocha resumed their rivalry, with Brazil’s Rodrigues edging a split-decision verdict after three razor-close rounds.
In a cagey opening round that was spent with the pair forehead to forehead while hand-fighting, Rocha finally managed to take the action to the mat as she attempted to lure Rodrigues into her guard. The Brazilian didn’t oblige until the final seconds of the round, but a last-gasp heel-hook attempted missed the target as the horn sounded.
After a warning to both corners from referee Jason Herzog to up the action and intensity, the match resumed in Round 2 with Rocha dropping to her back and trying to engage. Rodrigues looked to stay strong on top and pass Rocha’s guard, but the pair continued to cancel each other out.
Rodrigues tried to transition to Rocha’s back then as they scrambled, and briefly ended in side control before another scramble ended with the American on top.
The pair continued to nullify each through the majority of Round 3, but the intensity turned up a notch in the final 60 seconds as Rodrigues aggressively tried to lock up a guillotine choke as time ran out.
After a very tightly-contested 15 minutes, the judges were called upon to determine the victor, with Rodrigues taking the split decision victory with scores of 29-28, 28-29, 30-27.
Heavyweight Match: Devhonte Johnson defeats Lucas Norat via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
American powerhouse Devhonte Johnson showcased his prodigious strength and physicality as he outworked Brazil’s Lucas Norat over three rounds in their heavyweight matchup.
Johnson quickly imposed his size and strength advantages on Norat as he took control on the mat, then locked up an anaconda choke as he threatened to finish the match in the first round. However, Norat stayed calm on the bottom as Johnson gradually tried to adjust his technique and tighten the hold and, after an extended attempt to seal a fight-finishing choke, the Brazilian was able to escape.
Norat started Round 2 by attempting to draw Johnson into his guard, but Johnson was able to establish himself in half-guard as he put his size and weight to good use once again. Johnson’s dominant top game forced Norat to hold on, and eventually referee Vitor Ribeiro called for a stand-up in a bid to prompt more action in the closing seconds, but neither man was able to land a takedown or initiate any serious offense.
Round 3 began with referee Ribeiro warning both men to “give me something” and the raised intensity immediately resulted in Johnson sustaining an accidental eye-poke that forced a short pause in the action.
Once the action got back underway, Johnson shot for a single-leg, but was immediately countered by Norat, who looked to snatch up a guillotine choke that Johnson smartly escaped. Norat then attempted a flying guard-pull off the sloped wall, but Johnson was just too strong to maneuver into a submission.
Then, in the final minute, Johnson brilliantly transitioned to Norat’s back and attempted to finish the match with a face crank, but the Brazilian hung tough to make it to the final horn as the match went the distance.
The scorecards reflected Johnson’s dominance in the contest, with the American earning scores of 30-27, 30-27, 30-26 from the three judges as he marked his first appearance in the UFC BJJ bowl with a shutout win.
Bantamweight Match: Joao Miyao defeats Jussier Formiga via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Brazilian bantamweight star Joao Miyao marked his UFC BJJ debut with a shutout decision win over former UFC flyweight MMA contender Jussier Formiga, then set his sights on UFC BJJ bantamweight champion Mikey Musumeci.
Miyao quickly established a dominant position on the mat as he forced Formiga onto his back, then looked to pass his opponent’s guard. Formiga returned to his feet before looking to work his way around Miyao’s lively guard. But Miyao managed to grab a leg and use it to sweep his way to top position. Once there, Miyao exerted some heavy shoulder pressure on Formiga as the round came to a close.
Miyao upped the pressure in Round 2 and, after an aggressive start that eventually earned him a takedown, he worked his way into an advantageous position and came very close to locking up an armbar. But Formiga held strong and defended stoutly to avoid the finish.
After avoiding the submission, Formiga tried to mount some offense of his own, but Miyao seemed to be one step ahead as he nullified his opponent in the final moments of the round.
Miyao got an early takedown at the start of Round 3 and immediately set to work on top as he moved to half-guard. But a stand-up from referee Jason Herzog prevented a stalemate from taking hold, and the pair reset and resumed the action, with Miyao happy to try to drag Formiga into his guard. Eventually, Formiga obliged, but neither man was able to find a late submission attempt as the action went all the way to the final horn.
Miyao’s control and aggression across all three rounds saw him earn scores of 30-27 on all three scorecards as he claimed a unanimous decision win. After his victory was confirmed, Miyao said he’d love to challenge old adversary Musumeci for the UFC BJJ bantamweight title, and Musumeci emerged from the crowd to shake his hand, before the pair had a brief, respectful face-off to set the stage for a potential meeting further down the line.
Middleweight Match: Manuel Ribamar defeats Caio Vinicius Santos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
The opening match of the night saw a tightly-contested middleweight matchup, as Manuel Ribamar edged out Caio Vinicius Santos in their all-Brazilian battle.
After a short period of aggressive hand-fighting, the action eventually went to the mat, with Ribamar initiating the exchange on the ground. Vinicius was immediately put on defense as Ribamar initiated a leg entanglement in search of a straight ankle lock.
That hold turned into an inside heel hook attempt as Ribamar continued to attack, and Vinicius tried to roll himself into a counter heel-hook attempt of his own in response. Ribamar defended smartly and eventually the action returned to the feet. Vinicius attempted a late guard-pull, but Ribamar didn’t take the bait, as the pair closed out the round on the feet.
Round 2 started with Vinicius dropping to the mat and attempting to initiate another leg attack, but once again, Ribamar stayed out of trouble and kept on the outside. Vinicius tried again, and forced Ribamar to engage, but with the pair locked up in a stalemate position, referee Vitor “Shaolin” Ribeiro ordered the pair to stand up and reset.
Vinicius continued to chase a leglock for the remainder of the round, but Ribamar saw it coming and ended up passing on top as he made the most significant positional improvement of the round in the closing moments of Round 2.
After two closely-contested rounds, the final frame saw Vinicius try to push the pace on Ribamar, who received two warnings from the referee for timidity. Vinicius engaged a leg entanglement in a bid to lock up a heel hook, but Ribamar managed to keep his leg out of submission danger. But with Ribamar on his back, Vinicius pushed the pace in search of an opening only for Ribamar to grab a leg to prevent his compatriot from making a decisive entry.
Vinicius kept the pressure on and came close to securing side control, before eventually dropping down for a Hail Mary ankle lock attempt as the horn sounded.
With the pair going the distance, the judges were called into action, with Ribamar’s strong start helping him to a unanimous decision victory with scores of 29-28 across the board.
Women’s Bantamweight Championship Match: Ffion Davies vs Cassia Moura
Light Heavyweight Championship Match: Mason Fowler vs Pedro Machado
Gear Up Like the Pros
The athletes at UFC BJJ compete at the highest level, and they rely on the best equipment to get there. Whether you are drilling on the mats or competing in a tournament, you can train with the exact same high-quality gear used by the pros:
Engineered for maximum durability, mobility, and comfort, Hayabusa gear ensures you’re ready for the toughest rolls of your life.