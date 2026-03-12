UFC BJJ 6: Fowler vs Machado Results

The marquee matchup of the night is a 3-round battle for the Light Heavyweight Championship. Mason Fowler will step into the red corner to face off against Pedro Machado in the blue corner.

In the co-main event slot, the Women’s Bantamweight Championship is on the line in a 3-round contest. Ffion Davies in the red corner takes on challenger Cassia Moura in the blue corner.

Date and Start Time: The action kicks off on Thursday, March 12th, 2026, with the broadcast starting at 5 PM PT.

The action kicks off on Thursday, March 12th, 2026, with the broadcast starting at 5 PM PT. Where to Watch: Fans can stream the event across multiple platforms, including UFC Fight Pass, YouTube, and Facebook.

[This page will be updated throughout the event, beginning at 5pm PT]