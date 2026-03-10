UFC BJJ 6: Fowler vs. Machado — Full Fight Card, Start Time & How to Watch

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Championship Doubleheader

The Main Event: Light Heavyweight Championship The marquee matchup of the night is a 3-round battle for the Light Heavyweight Championship. Mason Fowler will step into the red corner to face off against Pedro Machado in the blue corner.

Fowler is renowned for his grinding, wrestling-heavy style and relentless pressure passing. Operating under a disciplined, fundamentals-driven approach, Fowler is a master at chaining takedowns directly into dominant top control. Machado brings a beautiful, highly technical flair to the mats with a dangerous lasso guard and slick omoplata setups. Possessing a phenomenal submission rate, particularly with armbars, Machado is a lethal threat from his back. This matchup guarantees a brilliant tactical war between Fowler's heavy top pressure and Machado's dynamic guard game.

The Co-Main Event: Women’s Bantamweight Championship In the co-main event slot, the Women’s Bantamweight Championship is on the line in a 3-round contest. Ffion Davies in the red corner takes on challenger Cassia Moura in the blue corner.

Davies is widely considered one of the most aggressive and fan-friendly grapplers on the planet. Leveraging her elite judo background, Davies relies on explosive stand-up throws—like her signature uchi-mata—and a crushing knee-slice passing game to completely overwhelm her opponents. Standing in her way is the Brazilian prodigy, Cassia Moura. Known for her rapid, historic rise through the belt ranks, Moura utilizes a tricky De La Riva guard and incredible back-taking abilities. She brings a highly dynamic, submission-hunting style that will severely test the relentless top pressure of Davies.