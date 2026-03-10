UFC BJJ 6: Fowler vs. Machado — Full Fight Card, Start Time & How to Watch

The grappling world turns its attention to Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, for an elite night of submission-only action. Coming to you directly from the Meta APEX, UFC BJJ 6 features a spectacular eight-bout card headlined by a highly anticipated title fight: Fowler vs. Machado.
Whether you are a hardcore jiu-jitsu practitioner or a combat sports fan looking for high-level technical displays, this event is primed to deliver.
Key Event Details
Before the athletes hit the mats, here is everything you need to know about the setup and schedule:
- Date and Start Time: The action kicks off on Thursday, March 12th, 2026, with the broadcast starting at 5 PM PT.
- Where to Watch: Fans can stream the event across multiple platforms, including UFC Fight Pass, YouTube, and Facebook.
- Scoring System: Judges will use a 10-point-must scoring system to determine the winner if no submission is secured.
- Round Length: Every matchup is contested in 5-minute rounds.
- Walkout Tradition: Keep an eye on the entrances, as the blue corner athlete always walks out first.
Championship Doubleheader
The Main Event: Light Heavyweight Championship The marquee matchup of the night is a 3-round battle for the Light Heavyweight Championship. Mason Fowler will step into the red corner to face off against Pedro Machado in the blue corner.
Fowler is renowned for his grinding, wrestling-heavy style and relentless pressure passing. Operating under a disciplined, fundamentals-driven approach, Fowler is a master at chaining takedowns directly into dominant top control. Machado brings a beautiful, highly technical flair to the mats with a dangerous lasso guard and slick omoplata setups. Possessing a phenomenal submission rate, particularly with armbars, Machado is a lethal threat from his back. This matchup guarantees a brilliant tactical war between Fowler's heavy top pressure and Machado's dynamic guard game.
The Co-Main Event: Women’s Bantamweight Championship In the co-main event slot, the Women’s Bantamweight Championship is on the line in a 3-round contest. Ffion Davies in the red corner takes on challenger Cassia Moura in the blue corner.
Davies is widely considered one of the most aggressive and fan-friendly grapplers on the planet. Leveraging her elite judo background, Davies relies on explosive stand-up throws—like her signature uchi-mata—and a crushing knee-slice passing game to completely overwhelm her opponents. Standing in her way is the Brazilian prodigy, Cassia Moura. Known for her rapid, historic rise through the belt ranks, Moura utilizes a tricky De La Riva guard and incredible back-taking abilities. She brings a highly dynamic, submission-hunting style that will severely test the relentless top pressure of Davies.
Official UFC BJJ 6 Match Card
Here is the complete lineup of all eight bouts scheduled for the evening:
|Red Corner
|Match Details
|Blue Corner
|Mason Fowler
|Light Heavyweight Championship Match (3 Rounds)
|Pedro Machado
|Ffion Davies
|Women’s Bantamweight Championship Match (3 Rounds)
|Cassia Moura
|Elder Cruz
|Heavyweight Match (3 Rounds)
|Nicky Rodriguez
|Meyram Maquine
|Featherweight Match (3 Rounds)
|Marcos Mendes
|Ana Rodrigues
|Bantamweight Match (3 Rounds)
|Jasmin Rocha
|Devhonte Johnson
|Heavyweight Match (3 Rounds)
|Lucas Norat
|Jussier Formiga
|Bantamweight Match (3 Rounds)
|Joao Miyao
|Manuel Ribamar
|Middleweight Match (3 Rounds)
|Caio Vinicius Santos
How to Watch
Catch all the action live and free on Thursday, March 12th, 2026:
- Live Broadcast: UFC YouTube Channel
- Additional Coverage: UFC Fight Pass and Facebook
- Start Time: 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET