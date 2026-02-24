UFC BJJ 6: Fowler vs Machado Fight Card

UFC BJJ 6: Fowler vs Machado Is Live Thursday, March 12 At 8pm ET/5pm PT Streaming Exclusively On The UFC BJJ YouTube Channel
Two more titles are on the line at UFC BJJ 6!
In the main event, reigning UFC BJJ Light Heavyweight champion, and BJJ legend, Mason Fowler puts his belt on the line against submission specialist Pedro Machado in a clash for 205lb supremacy.
Plus, a new champion will be crowned in the co-main event in the inaugural UFC BJJ women’s bantamweight title match! In the red corner, ADCC World Champion Ffion Davies will make her UFC BJJ debut, with a chance to become the promotion's first ever women’s bantamweight champion. Standing across from her will be Brazil’s Cassia Moura. Already 2-0 inside The Bowl, Moura will look to end her third UFC BJJ appearance as champion.
Catch all of the action from UFC BJJ 6 on Thursday, March 12, streaming live and free on the UFC BJJ YouTube channel.
Announced Bouts
Main Event (UFC BJJ Light Heavyweight Title Match): 205 pounds - Mason Fowler vs Pedro Machado
Co-Main Event (UFC BJJ Women’s Bantamweight Title Match): 135 pounds - Ffion Davies vs Cassia Moura