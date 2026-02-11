UFC BJJ 5: Musumeci vs Montague Results

Live Results, Match Recaps And Interviews With The Winners From UFC BJJ 5: Musumeci vs Montague At Meta APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On February 12, 2026
Feb. 13, 2026
BJJ world champions are set to collide at UFC BJJ 5 as bantamweight champion Mikey Musumeci defends his title against 2025 IBJJF No-Gi world champion Shay Montague.
The surging Musumeci (2-0 in UFC BJJ with two submission victories) aims to make his second title defense inside The Bowl, but faces a dangerous test in the crafty and dynamic Montague, a proven submission artist on the world stage. The card also features the return of Brazil’s Ronaldo Junior, who returns after capturing the inaugural UFC BJJ Middleweight title in December 2025. He’ll take on another 2025 IBJJF No-Gi world champion in Norway’s Tarik Hopstock, setting up a high-level international showdown.
Catch all the action on Thursday, February 12, streaming live and free on the UFC BJJ YouTube channel at 8pm ET/5pm PT.
Results, Match Recaps & Interviews
(This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results immediately following each match, along with exclusive interviews with Thursday’s big winners.)
Still To Come:
135 pounds - Jalen Fonacier vs Carlos Oliveira
125 pounds - Mona Bailey vs Carol Brunacio
145 pounds - Landon Elmore vs Rerisson Gabriel
170 pounds - Jonnatas Gracie vs Yan Lucas
145 pounds - Taylor Hishaw vs Rebeca Lima
170 pounds - Andy Murasaki vs Andy Varela
265 pounds - Nicholas Meregali vs Nicholas Maglicic
UFC BJJ Middleweight Title Match: 185 Pounds - Ronaldo Junior vs Tarik Hopstock
UFC BJJ Bantamweight Title Match: 135 lbs - Mikey Musumeci vs Shay Montague