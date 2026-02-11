UFC BJJ 5: Musumeci vs Montague Results

The surging Musumeci (2-0 in UFC BJJ with two submission victories) aims to make his second title defense inside The Bowl, but faces a dangerous test in the crafty and dynamic Montague, a proven submission artist on the world stage. The card also features the return of Brazil’s Ronaldo Junior, who returns after capturing the inaugural UFC BJJ Middleweight title in December 2025. He’ll take on another 2025 IBJJF No-Gi world champion in Norway’s Tarik Hopstock, setting up a high-level international showdown.

Catch all the action on Thursday, February 12, streaming live and free on the UFC BJJ YouTube channel at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Results, Match Recaps & Interviews

(This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results immediately following each match, along with exclusive interviews with Thursday’s big winners.)