UFC BJJ 5: Musumeci vs Montague | Two Championship Titles on the Line in Las Vegas

With eight high-stakes bouts on the card, UFC BJJ 5 promises an evening of elite technical grappling at the highest level.

Event Snapshot

Format: Grappling only (no strikes).

Grappling only (no strikes). Rounds: Three 5-minute rounds.

Three 5-minute rounds. Judging: 10-point must system (submission threats, guard passes, and positional dominance).

10-point must system (submission threats, guard passes, and positional dominance). Mat Setup: Open mat designed for fast scrambles and continuous action.

Open mat designed for fast scrambles and continuous action. Walks: The blue corner athlete always walks to the mat first.

Main Event: Bantamweight Championship

Mikey Musumeci vs Shay Montague

Widely regarded as the gold standard of technical jiu-jitsu, Mikey Musumeci returns to headline UFC BJJ 5. Known for a near-impenetrable guard and clinical back-takes, Musumeci aims to further his legacy as the most dominant bantamweight in the sport.

Challenger Shay Montague enters the biggest fight of his career with a reputation for high-octane movement and relentless submission hunting. Montague's path to the title requires him to disrupt the technical precision of Musumeci in what promises to be a masterclass in 135-pound grappling.