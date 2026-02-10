UFC BJJ 5: Musumeci vs Montague | Two Championship Titles on the Line in Las Vegas

UFC BJJ returns to Las Vegas for its first major event of 2026, headlined by two massive championship bouts. In the main event, technical wizard Mikey Musumeci faces the dangerous Shay Montague for the Bantamweight Championship. The co-main event features a Middleweight Championship clash as Ronaldo Junior defends his title against Tarik Hopstock.
With eight high-stakes bouts on the card, UFC BJJ 5 promises an evening of elite technical grappling at the highest level.
Event Snapshot
- Format: Grappling only (no strikes).
- Rounds: Three 5-minute rounds.
- Judging: 10-point must system (submission threats, guard passes, and positional dominance).
- Mat Setup: Open mat designed for fast scrambles and continuous action.
- Walks: The blue corner athlete always walks to the mat first.
Main Event: Bantamweight Championship
Mikey Musumeci vs Shay Montague
Widely regarded as the gold standard of technical jiu-jitsu, Mikey Musumeci returns to headline UFC BJJ 5. Known for a near-impenetrable guard and clinical back-takes, Musumeci aims to further his legacy as the most dominant bantamweight in the sport.
Challenger Shay Montague enters the biggest fight of his career with a reputation for high-octane movement and relentless submission hunting. Montague's path to the title requires him to disrupt the technical precision of Musumeci in what promises to be a masterclass in 135-pound grappling.
Co-Main Event: Middleweight Championship
Ronaldo Junior vs Tarik Hopstock
Middleweight champion Ronaldo Junior is back to defend his crown. Known for his explosive athleticism and heavy top pressure, Junior has become one of the most feared competitors in the 185-pound division.
Standing in his way is Tarik Hopstock, a tactical specialist renowned for his dangerous lower-body attacks and sophisticated defensive layers. It is a clash between Junior's aggressive passing style and Hopstock's technical guard play with a UFC BJJ world title on the line.
Featured Bouts
- Light Heavyweight: Nick Meragali faces Nicholas Maglicic in a battle of heavy-hitting technicians.
- Welterweight: The always-exciting Andy Murasaki collides with the gritty and relentless Andy Varela.
- Women’s Featherweight: Taylor Hishaw meets Rebeca Lima in a clash of top-tier contenders.
- Featherweight: Landon Elmore returns to take on the dangerous Rerrison Gabriel.
Full UFC BJJ 5 Fight Card
|#
|Matchup
|Division / Notes
|8
|Mikey Musumeci vs Shay Montague
|Bantamweight Championship
|7
|Ronaldo Junior vs Tarik Hopstock
|Middleweight Championship
|6
|Nick Meragali vs Nicholas Maglicic
|Light Heavyweight Match
|5
|Andy Murasaki vs Andy Varela
|Welterweight Match
|4
|Taylor Hishaw vs Rebeca Lima
|Women’s Featherweight Match
|3
|Landon Elmore vs Rerrison Gabriel
|Featherweight Match
|2
|Mona Bailey vs Carol Brunacio
|Women’s Flyweight Match
|1
|Jalen Fonacier vs Carlos Oliveira
|Bantamweight Match
ALL BOUTS LIVE AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE
How to Watch
Catch all the action live and free on Thursday, February 12th:
- Live Broadcast: UFC YouTube Channel
- Additional Coverage: UFC Fight Pass and Facebook
- Start Time: 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET
About UFC BJJ
UFC BJJ is the premier platform for professional grappling competition under the UFC banner. Featuring a unique ruleset that prioritizes submission threats and positional dominance, the promotion provides a global stage for the world's most elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioners.