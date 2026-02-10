 Skip to main content
graphic showing UFC BJJ 5: Musumeci vs Montague live on YouTube Thursday, December 11 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT
UFC BJJ

UFC BJJ 5: Musumeci vs Montague | Two Championship Titles on the Line in Las Vegas

Thursday, February 12, 2026 Time: 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET Venue: META APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Watch Free: Live on UFC’s Official YouTube Channel
Feb. 10, 2026

UFC BJJ returns to Las Vegas for its first major event of 2026, headlined by two massive championship bouts. In the main event, technical wizard Mikey Musumeci faces the dangerous Shay Montague for the Bantamweight Championship. The co-main event features a Middleweight Championship clash as Ronaldo Junior defends his title against Tarik Hopstock.

With eight high-stakes bouts on the card, UFC BJJ 5 promises an evening of elite technical grappling at the highest level.

Event Snapshot

  • Format: Grappling only (no strikes).
  • Rounds: Three 5-minute rounds.
  • Judging: 10-point must system (submission threats, guard passes, and positional dominance).
  • Mat Setup: Open mat designed for fast scrambles and continuous action.
  • Walks: The blue corner athlete always walks to the mat first.

Main Event: Bantamweight Championship

Mikey Musumeci vs Shay Montague 

Widely regarded as the gold standard of technical jiu-jitsu, Mikey Musumeci returns to headline UFC BJJ 5. Known for a near-impenetrable guard and clinical back-takes, Musumeci aims to further his legacy as the most dominant bantamweight in the sport.

Challenger Shay Montague enters the biggest fight of his career with a reputation for high-octane movement and relentless submission hunting. Montague's path to the title requires him to disrupt the technical precision of Musumeci in what promises to be a masterclass in 135-pound grappling.

Mikey Musumeci Pre-Match Interview | UFC BJJ 5
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Mikey Musumeci Pre-Match Interview | UFC BJJ 5
/

Co-Main Event: Middleweight Championship

Ronaldo Junior vs Tarik Hopstock 

Middleweight champion Ronaldo Junior is back to defend his crown. Known for his explosive athleticism and heavy top pressure, Junior has become one of the most feared competitors in the 185-pound division.

Standing in his way is Tarik Hopstock, a tactical specialist renowned for his dangerous lower-body attacks and sophisticated defensive layers. It is a clash between Junior's aggressive passing style and Hopstock's technical guard play with a UFC BJJ world title on the line.

Featured Bouts

  • Light Heavyweight: Nick Meragali faces Nicholas Maglicic in a battle of heavy-hitting technicians.
  • Welterweight: The always-exciting Andy Murasaki collides with the gritty and relentless Andy Varela.
  • Women’s Featherweight: Taylor Hishaw meets Rebeca Lima in a clash of top-tier contenders.
  • Featherweight: Landon Elmore returns to take on the dangerous Rerrison Gabriel.

Full UFC BJJ 5 Fight Card

# Matchup Division / Notes
8 Mikey Musumeci vs Shay Montague    Bantamweight Championship
7 Ronaldo Junior vs Tarik Hopstock Middleweight Championship
6 Nick Meragali vs Nicholas Maglicic Light Heavyweight Match
5 Andy Murasaki vs Andy Varela Welterweight Match
4 Taylor Hishaw vs Rebeca Lima Women’s Featherweight Match
3 Landon Elmore vs Rerrison Gabriel Featherweight Match
2 Mona Bailey vs Carol Brunacio Women’s Flyweight Match
1 Jalen Fonacier vs Carlos Oliveira Bantamweight Match

ALL BOUTS LIVE AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Gear Up Like the Pros

The athletes at UFC BJJ 5 compete in official gear designed for elite performance. You can train with the same high-quality equipment used on the mats:

This lineup is engineered for maximum durability and mobility, ensuring you’re ready for the toughest training sessions.

How to Watch

Catch all the action live and free on Thursday, February 12th:

About UFC BJJ

UFC BJJ is the premier platform for professional grappling competition under the UFC banner. Featuring a unique ruleset that prioritizes submission threats and positional dominance, the promotion provides a global stage for the world's most elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioners.