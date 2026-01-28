UFC BJJ 5: Musumeci vs Montague Fight Card

The surging Musumeci, 2-0 in UFC BJJ with two submission victories, aims to make his second title defense inside The Bowl, but faces a dangerous test in the crafty and dynamic Montague, a proven submission artist on the world stage.

The card also features the return of Brazil’s Ronaldo Junior, who comes back to The Bowl after capturing the inaugural UFC BJJ Middleweight title in December 2025. He’ll take on another 2025 IBJJF No-Gi world champion in Norway’s Tarik Hopstock, setting up a high-level international showdown. UFC BJJ 5 also includes the return of veteran Andy Varela, a featherweight matchup between dangerous contenders Landon Elmore and Rerrison Gabriel, and an opening bout featuring Jalen Fonacier, who looks to earn his third submission victory inside The Bowl.

Catch all the action on Thursday, February 12, streaming live and free on the UFC BJJ YouTube channel.

FIGHT CARD

Main Event (UFC BJJ Bantamweight Title Match) : 135 lbs - Mikey Musumeci vs Shay Montague

185 Pounds (UFC BJJ Middleweight Title Match) - Ronaldo Souza Junior vs Tarik Hopstock

170 pounds - Andy Murasaki vs Andy Varela

145 pounds - Landon Elmore vs Rerisson Gabriel

145 pounds - Taylor Hishaw vs Rebeca Lima

125 pounds - Mona Bailey vs Carol Brunacio

135 pounds - Jalen Fonacier vs Carlos Oliveira