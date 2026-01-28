UFC BJJ 5: Musumeci vs Montague Fight Card

UFC BJJ 5: Musumeci vs Montague Is Live On Thursday, February 12, Starting At 8pm ET/5pm PT Streaming Exclusively On The UFC BJJ YouTube Channel
BJJ world champions are set to collide at UFC BJJ 5 as UFC BJJ bantamweight champion Mikey Musumeci defends his title against 2025 IBJJF No-Gi world champion Shay Montague.
The surging Musumeci, 2-0 in UFC BJJ with two submission victories, aims to make his second title defense inside The Bowl, but faces a dangerous test in the crafty and dynamic Montague, a proven submission artist on the world stage.
The card also features the return of Brazil’s Ronaldo Junior, who comes back to The Bowl after capturing the inaugural UFC BJJ Middleweight title in December 2025. He’ll take on another 2025 IBJJF No-Gi world champion in Norway’s Tarik Hopstock, setting up a high-level international showdown. UFC BJJ 5 also includes the return of veteran Andy Varela, a featherweight matchup between dangerous contenders Landon Elmore and Rerrison Gabriel, and an opening bout featuring Jalen Fonacier, who looks to earn his third submission victory inside The Bowl.