UFC BJJ 5 TO BE HEADLINED BY TWO THRILLING CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
LIVE & FREE ON UFC YOUTUBE THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 12 AT 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT
Feb. 2, 2026
Las Vegas – UFC BJJ kicks off 2026 with a thrilling event headlined by a pair of title matches where two UFC BJJ champions will face off against two 2025 IBJJF black belt world champions. In the main event, reigning UFC BJJ bantamweight champion Mikey Musumeci returns to defend his title for the second time against 2025 IBJJF European and World champion Shay Montague. The co-main event will see UFC BJJ middleweight champion Ronaldo Junior aim to defend his newly won title for the first time against another 2025 IBJJF European and World champion, Tarik Hopstock.
UFC BJJ 5: MUSUMECI vs MONTAGUE takes place Thursday, February 12 and will stream live and free on UFC’s YouTube channel beginning at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.
Media members wishing to apply for credentials may sign up here.
Musumeci (2-0, 2 submissions, competing out of Las Vegas, Nev.) looks to land another signature submission and retain his spot as the best bantamweight in the world. Considered by many to be the top pound-for-pound grappler competing today, Musumeci has shown off his skills in victories over Kevin Carrasco, Rerisson Gabriel and Felipe Machado. He now aims to add Montague to his ever-growing resume and remain undefeated under the UFC BJJ banner.
Montague (0-0, competing out of Glasgow, Scotland) plans to shock the world in his UFC BJJ debut with a performance of a lifetime. A IBJJF world champion at every colored belt, he broke out in 2025 with a series of impressive submissions to earn him the European and World titles. Montague now has his sights set on claiming his biggest victory yet and add the UFC BJJ bantamweight title to his list of accomplishments.
Junior (1-0, competing out of San Diego, Calif.) makes a quick turnaround after winning the inaugural UFC BJJ middleweight championship at UFC BJJ 4 in December. An incredibly well-rounded athlete, he holds impressive wins over William Tackett, Felipe Costa and Nick Mataya. Junior now strives to retain his spot at the top of the middleweight mountain with another highlight-reel finish.
Hopstock (0-0, competing out of Oslo, Norway) seeks to continue his momentum from 2025 and claim the UFC BJJ middleweight title in his debut. Known as being one of the leading competitors in the European scene, Hopstock is also widely recognized as the creator of the Tarikoplata, a submission which has been utilized in the highest levels of grappling. He now looks to rise to the occasion as he takes on one of the biggest challenges of his career in Junior.
Additional matches on the card include:
Multiple-time black belt world champion Nicholas Meregali (0-0, competing out of Austin, Texas) plans to make a statement in his UFC BJJ debut against the first Australian black belt world champion Nicholas Maglicic (0-0, competing out of Sydney, Australia) in a light heavyweight match
Andy Muraski (1-0, 1 submission, competing out of San Diego, Calif.) returns to the UFC BJJ bowl against fellow veteran Andy Varela (2-1, 2 submissions, competing out of Las Vegas, Nev.) at welterweight
Women’s featherweight action sees Taylor Hishaw (0-0, competing out of Austin, Texas) and Rebecca Lima (0-0, competing out of Rio de Janeiro, Brail) aim to impress in their first UFC BJJ outing
Rising phenom Landon Elmore (1-0, 1 submission, competing out of Austin, Texas) takes on UFC BJJ: Road to the Title season 1 coach Rerisson Gabriel (0-1, competing out of Rio de Janiero, Brazil) at featherweight
Mona Bailey (0-0, competing out of Houston, Texas) meets Carol Brunacio (0-0, competing out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) in a flyweight match
20-year-old black belt world champion Jalen Fonacier (2-0, 2 submissions, competing out of Los Angeles, Calif.) aims for another quick submission as he faces veteran black belt Carlos Oliveira (0-0, competing out of Richard, Va.) at bantamweight
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!