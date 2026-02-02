UFC BJJ 5 TO BE HEADLINED BY TWO THRILLING CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

Musumeci (2-0, 2 submissions, competing out of Las Vegas, Nev.) looks to land another signature submission and retain his spot as the best bantamweight in the world. Considered by many to be the top pound-for-pound grappler competing today, Musumeci has shown off his skills in victories over Kevin Carrasco, Rerisson Gabriel and Felipe Machado. He now aims to add Montague to his ever-growing resume and remain undefeated under the UFC BJJ banner.

Montague (0-0, competing out of Glasgow, Scotland) plans to shock the world in his UFC BJJ debut with a performance of a lifetime. A IBJJF world champion at every colored belt, he broke out in 2025 with a series of impressive submissions to earn him the European and World titles. Montague now has his sights set on claiming his biggest victory yet and add the UFC BJJ bantamweight title to his list of accomplishments.