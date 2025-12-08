UFC BJJ 4: Tackett vs Dorsey | Three Championship Bouts Close Out 2025

UFC BJJ caps off 2025 with its most stacked event yet, delivering three championship fights, two inaugural titles, and a lineup filled with world-class grapplers. In the main event, welterweight champion Andrew Tackett seeks his second title defense against explosive newcomer Elijah Dorsey. The co-main crowns the first-ever UFC BJJ middleweight champion as submission specialist William Tackett collides with IBJJF powerhouse Ronaldo Junior. The third title fight features Raquel Canuto vs Aurelie Le Vern for the inaugural UFC BJJ Women’s Featherweight Championship.

This is the final event of the 2025 season — and it promises a night of nonstop, high-level grappling.

Event Snapshot

Format: Grappling only (no strikes)

Rounds: Three 5-minute rounds

Judging: 10-point must system (submission threats, guard passes, positional dominance)

Mat Setup: Open mat designed for fast scrambles and continuous action

Main Event: Welterweight Championship

Andrew Tackett (C) vs Elijah Dorsey

Champion Andrew Tackett returns as one of the most exciting finishers in modern jiu-jitsu, coming off highlight-reel wins over Andy Varela and Renato Canuto. His pace, pressure, and ability to create submissions from chaos make him a nightmare matchup for any challenger.