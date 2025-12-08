UFC BJJ 4: Tackett vs Dorsey | Three Championship Bouts Close Out 2025

Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025
Time: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT
Venue: UFC APEX, Las Vegas
Watch Free: Live on UFC’s Official YouTube Channel
UFC BJJ caps off 2025 with its most stacked event yet, delivering three championship fights, two inaugural titles, and a lineup filled with world-class grapplers. In the main event, welterweight champion Andrew Tackett seeks his second title defense against explosive newcomer Elijah Dorsey. The co-main crowns the first-ever UFC BJJ middleweight champion as submission specialist William Tackett collides with IBJJF powerhouse Ronaldo Junior. The third title fight features Raquel Canuto vs Aurelie Le Vern for the inaugural UFC BJJ Women’s Featherweight Championship.
This is the final event of the 2025 season — and it promises a night of nonstop, high-level grappling.
Event Snapshot
Format: Grappling only (no strikes)
Rounds: Three 5-minute rounds
Judging: 10-point must system (submission threats, guard passes, positional dominance)
Mat Setup: Open mat designed for fast scrambles and continuous action
Main Event: Welterweight Championship
Andrew Tackett (C) vs Elijah Dorsey
Champion Andrew Tackett returns as one of the most exciting finishers in modern jiu-jitsu, coming off highlight-reel wins over Andy Varela and Renato Canuto. His pace, pressure, and ability to create submissions from chaos make him a nightmare matchup for any challenger.
Elijah Dorsey, a debuting athlete but already one of the sport’s most celebrated prospects, brings a decorated IBJJF résumé including World and Pan-Am titles. Known for his dynamic scrambles and relentless push-forward style, he enters the division looking to shock the world by dethroning the reigning champion.
Expect a matchup defined by aggression, speed, and constant submission threats.
Co-Main Event: Middleweight Championship (Inaugural)
William Tackett vs Ronaldo Junior
The inaugural middleweight title is on the line in a battle between two elite submission artists.
William Tackett, already 1–0 in UFC BJJ with a first-round finish, carries a well-rounded and ever-evolving submission game. His wins over Kyle Chambers and Achilles Rocha highlight his ability to end fights early, and he now looks to cement himself as the first king of the 185-pound division.
Across from him stands Ronaldo Junior, an IBJJF no-gi world champion whose explosiveness and passing pressure have made him one of the most feared middleweights in the sport. With wins over Felipe Costa, Nick Mataya, and Kody Steele, Junior aims to make his UFC BJJ debut unforgettable by capturing gold immediately.
This bout is a perfect storm of speed, technique, and competitive intensity.
Women’s Featherweight Championship (Inaugural)
Raquel Canuto vs Aurelie Le Vern
The first-ever UFC BJJ women’s featherweight champion will emerge from this world-class matchup.
Raquel Canuto, a multiple-time IBJJF no-gi world champion, enters after a dominant submission win in her UFC BJJ debut. With victories over elite names like Morgan Black, Michele Oliveira, and Karol Rosa, she brings unmatched experience to the cage.
Aurelie Le Vern, representing French Guiana, is one of the top rising forces in women's jiu-jitsu with European and World IBJJF medals to her name. Technical, composed, and dangerous from everywhere, she plans to spoil Canuto’s rise and claim gold for herself.
A high-level, tactical, and submission-ready championship fight is expected.
Featured Bouts
Women’s Strawweight (Inaugural Match)
Mayssa Bastos vs Amanda Alequin
A historic first strawweight matchup featuring two highly technical athletes known for pace and precision.
Welterweight
Renato Canuto vs Alan Sanchez
Canuto returns with his signature movement-heavy style, while Sanchez aims to control the chaos and deliver an upset.
Lightweight
Samuel Nagai vs Dorian Olivarez
Nagai’s pressure passing meets Olivarez’s wrestling-driven scrambles in a must-watch clash.
Welterweight
Andy Varela vs Robby Malof
Varela’s nonstop offense collides with Malof’s disciplined, pressure-based style.
Jiu-Jitsu's most dangerous couple 💪— UFC BJJ (@ufcbjj) December 7, 2025
Raquel and Renato Canuto are in the arena for #UFC323!
[ #UFCBJJ4 | Live and FREE on YouTube | THU DEC 11 | 8pmET ] pic.twitter.com/eFAuebgKqj
Women’s Featherweight
Bella Mir vs Rana Willink
Mir looks for another quick finish; Willink makes her debut with a strong reputation and a physical style.
Men’s Featherweight (Inaugural Match)
Landon Elmore vs Nate Hernandez
A showcase of new talent as the division launches.
Bantamweight
Lucas Pinheiro vs Jussier Formiga
A technician-versus-veteran matchup as UFC veteran Formiga enters grappling competition against elite passer Pinheiro.
Full UFC BJJ 4 Fight Card
|#
|Matchup
|Division / Notes
|1
|Andrew Tackett (C) vs Elijah Dorsey
|Welterweight Championship
|2
|William Tackett vs Ronaldo Junior
|Middleweight Championship (Inaugural)
|3
|Raquel Canuto vs Aurelie Le Vern
|Women’s Featherweight Championship (Inaugural)
|4
|Mayssa Bastos vs Amanda Alequin
|Women's Strawweight
|5
|Renato Canuto vs Alan Sanchez
|Welterweight
|6
|Samuel Nagai vs Dorian Olivarez
|Lightweight
|7
|Andy Varela vs Robby Malof
|Welterweight
|8
|Bella Mir vs Rana Willink
|Women’s Featherweight
|9
|Landon Elmore vs Nate Hernandez
|Men’s Featherweight
|10
|Lucas Pinheiro vs Jussier Formiga
|Bantamweight
A night PACKED with high-level grappling 🤩— UFC BJJ (@ufcbjj) December 4, 2025
We can't wait for the spotlight to shine on jiu-jitsu at #UFCBJJ4!
[ Live and FREE on YouTube | THU DEC 11 | 8pmET ] pic.twitter.com/kSbnp0BAT5
Gear Up Like the Pros
Every athlete at UFC BJJ 4 will be competing in the official UFC BJJ Fightwear by Hayabusa — engineered for elite performance under the brightest lights.
Train like the pros and explore the full collection here:
Official UFC BJJ Fightwear
This no-gi lineup delivers unmatched durability, comfort, and mobility — built for athletes who train hard and compete harder.
How to Watch
Catch all the action live and free on UFC’s official YouTube channel on Thursday, December 11 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.
Stay tuned for weigh-ins, face-offs, and behind-the-scenes footage all week long.
About UFC BJJ
UFC BJJ is the premier platform for grappling-only competition under the UFC banner, featuring world titles across multiple divisions. With three 5-minute rounds, no strikes, and judging based on submission threats, guard passes, and positional control, the promotion showcases elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at the highest competitive level.