UFC BJJ 4: Tackett vs Dorsey Results

Continuing the night’s family theme, Andrew’s older brother William Tackett steps into the co-main event, facing IBJJF No-Gi World Champion Ronaldo Junior for the inaugural UFC BJJ Middleweight Title, a battle between two of the sport’s most dynamic grapplers.
Adding to the family spotlight, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu power couple Renato and Raquel Canuto both return to The Bowl in pivotal matchups. Coming off a first-round submission at UFC BJJ 2, Raquel Canuto looks to make history as the first-ever UFC BJJ Women’s Champion when she faces France’s Aurelie Le Vern. Meanwhile, her husband Renato Canuto seeks to bounce back from his thrilling title fight loss with another signature, high-flying performance against decorated 10th Planet submission specialist Alan Sanchez.
UFC BJJ 4 Match Recaps & Interviews
Fight Card
135 pounds - Lucas Pinheiro vs Jussier Formiga
145 pounds - Landon Elmore vs Nate Hernandez
145 pounds - Bella Mir vs Rana Willink
170 pounds - Andy Varela vs Robby Malof
155 pounds - Samuel Nagai vs Dorian Olivarez
170 pounds - Renato Canuto vs Alan Sanchez
115 pounds - Mayssa Bastos vs Amanda Alequin
145 pounds (UFC BJJ Women’s Featherweight Title Match) - Raquel Canuto vs Aurelie Le Vern
185 Pounds (UFC BJJ Middleweight Title Match) - William Tackett vs Ronaldo Junior
Main Event (UFC BJJ Welterweight Title Match) : 170 lbs - Andrew Tackett vs Elijah Dorsey