UFC BJJ 4: Tackett vs Dorsey Results

In the main event, dominant UFC BJJ Welterweight Champion Andrew Tackett puts his belt on the line in his second title defense against Elijah Dorsey.

Continuing the night’s family theme, Andrew’s older brother William Tackett steps into the co-main event, facing IBJJF No-Gi World Champion Ronaldo Junior for the inaugural UFC BJJ Middleweight Title, a battle between two of the sport’s most dynamic grapplers.

Adding to the family spotlight, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu power couple Renato and Raquel Canuto both return to The Bowl in pivotal matchups. Coming off a first-round submission at UFC BJJ 2, Raquel Canuto looks to make history as the first-ever UFC BJJ Women’s Champion when she faces France’s Aurelie Le Vern. Meanwhile, her husband Renato Canuto seeks to bounce back from his thrilling title fight loss with another signature, high-flying performance against decorated 10th Planet submission specialist Alan Sanchez.