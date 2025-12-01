 Skip to main content
UFC BJJ 4: Tackett vs Dorsey Results

See The Match Results, Watch Post-Match Interviews With The Winners And More From UFC BJJ 4: Tackett vs Dorsey, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On December 11, 2025
By Simon Head, On X @simonheadsport • Dec. 12, 2025

At UFC BJJ 4, family ties and championship ambitions collide in a landmark night featuring three title bouts and the crowning of two new divisions inside The Bowl at UFC APEX.

In the main event, dominant UFC BJJ Welterweight Champion Andrew Tackett puts his belt on the line in his second title defense against Elijah Dorsey.

UFC BJJ Rules And Scoring

Continuing the night’s family theme, Andrew’s older brother William Tackett steps into the co-main event, facing IBJJF No-Gi World Champion Ronaldo Junior for the inaugural UFC BJJ Middleweight Title, a battle between two of the sport’s most dynamic grapplers.

Adding to the family spotlight, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu power couple Renato and Raquel Canuto both return to The Bowl in pivotal matchups. Coming off a first-round submission at UFC BJJ 2, Raquel Canuto looks to make history as the first-ever UFC BJJ Women’s Champion when she faces France’s Aurelie Le Vern. Meanwhile, her husband Renato Canuto seeks to bounce back from his thrilling title fight loss with another signature, high-flying performance against decorated 10th Planet submission specialist Alan Sanchez. 

UFC BJJ 4 Match Recaps & Interviews

(This page will be updated live throughout the event with full match recaps and post-match interviews with every winner.)

Fight Card

135 pounds - Lucas Pinheiro vs Jussier Formiga

145 pounds - Landon Elmore vs Nate Hernandez

145 pounds - Bella Mir vs Rana Willink

170 pounds - Andy Varela vs Robby Malof

155 pounds - Samuel Nagai vs Dorian Olivarez

170 pounds - Renato Canuto vs Alan Sanchez

115 pounds - Mayssa Bastos vs Amanda Alequin

145 pounds (UFC BJJ Women’s Featherweight Title Match) - Raquel Canuto vs Aurelie Le Vern

185 Pounds (UFC BJJ Middleweight Title Match) - William Tackett vs Ronaldo Junior

Main Event (UFC BJJ Welterweight Title Match) : 170 lbs - Andrew Tackett vs Elijah Dorsey

