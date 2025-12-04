UFC BJJ 4: Tackett vs Dorsey Fight Card

In the main event, dominant UFC BJJ Welterweight Champion Andrew Tackett puts his belt on the line in his second title defense against Elijah Dorsey.

Continuing the night’s family theme, Andrew’s older brother William Tackett steps into the co-main event, facing IBJJF No-Gi World Champion Ronaldo Junior for the inaugural UFC BJJ Middleweight Title, a battle between two of the sport’s most dynamic grapplers.

Adding to the family spotlight, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu power couple Renato and Raquel Canuto both return to The Bowl in pivotal matchups. Coming off a first-round submission at UFC BJJ 2, Raquel Canuto looks to make history as the first-ever UFC BJJ Women’s Champion when she faces France’s Aurelie Le Vern. Meanwhile, her husband Renato Canuto seeks to bounce back from his thrilling title fight loss with another signature, high-flying performance against decorated 10th Planet submission specialist Alan Sanchez.

Earlier on the card, the surging Bella Mir looks to make it 2-0 in UFC BJJ when she takes on rising prospect Rana Willink, setting the tone for a night full of elite-level action.

UFC BJJ 4 goes down Thursday, December 11, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, streaming free on the UFC YouTube channel.

Fight Card

Main Event (UFC BJJ Welterweight Title Match) : 170 lbs - Andrew Tackett vs Elijah Dorsey

185 Pounds (UFC BJJ Middleweight Title Match) - William Tackett vs Ronaldo Junior

145 pounds (UFC BJJ Women’s Featherweight Title Match) - Raquel Canuto vs Aurelie Le Vern

115 pounds - Mayssa Bastos vs Amanda Alequin

170 pounds - Renato Canuto vs Alan Sanchez

155 pounds - Samuel Nagai vs Dorian Olivarez

170 pounds - Andy Varela vs Robby Malof

145 pounds - Bella Mir vs Rana Willink

145 pounds - Landon Elmore vs Nate Hernandez

135 pounds - Lucas Pinheiro vs Jussier Formiga