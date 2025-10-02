UFC BJJ 3: Musumeci vs Carrasco | Two World Titles on the Line in Las Vegas

Musumeci enters UFC BJJ 3 as one of the most decorated bantamweight grapplers in the world. Known for his precise technique and dangerous submission chains, he thrives in scrambles and can finish from virtually any position. His ability to transition seamlessly from guard to back attacks has made him a nightmare matchup for opponents in no-gi competition. Carrasco, meanwhile, has built his reputation as an aggressive and fearless competitor. With a relentless pace and a diverse guard game, he constantly forces opponents into uncomfortable positions. Against the defending champion, Carrasco will look to impose his offense early and test Musumeci’s composure under pressure. Expect a high-tempo battle with submission threats throughout.

Co-Main Event: Lightweight Championship

Carlos Henrique (C) vs Matheus Gabriel

Henrique, the reigning lightweight titleholder, has quickly established himself as one of the most consistent performers in UFC BJJ. His style combines steady top control with explosive transitions, allowing him to rack up positional dominance while always hunting for the finish. Fans can expect Henrique to push the pace as he aims to keep his grip on the lightweight crown. Gabriel steps into the title fight with a wealth of experience against elite competition. Well-rounded in every area of jiu-jitsu, he blends sharp guard passing with dangerous submission threats from the bottom. With his dynamic style, Gabriel has the tools to disrupt Henrique’s rhythm and turn the bout into a technical chess match. This co-main event has all the makings of a razor-close title clash.

Featured Middleweight Match

Andy Varela vs Daniel Sathler

Varela returns to UFC BJJ eager to reassert himself among the middleweight elite. Known for his attacking mindset and constant movement, he thrives in high-paced exchanges that keep both athletes scrambling for control. Varela will be looking to make a statement with a performance that reminds fans why he’s one of the most exciting grapplers in the division. Sathler makes his promotional debut with plenty of anticipation behind him. A strong and technical grappler, he is capable of imposing pressure from the top while also threatening submissions off his back. Against an experienced UFC BJJ competitor like Varela, Sathler has the opportunity to prove he belongs at this level. Their matchup promises a clash of styles that could deliver one of the night’s most action-packed contests.

Full UFC BJJ 3 Fight Card

# Matchup Division / Notes

1 Mikey Musumeci (c) vs Keven Carrasco Bantamweight Championship

2 Carlos Henrique (c) vs Matheus Gabriel Lightweight Championship

3 Andy Varela vs Daniel Sathler Middleweight

4 Kennedy Maciel vs Samuel Nagai Main Card

5 Shye Lilly vs Ana Mayordomo Main Card

6 Michael Jalen Fonacier vs Pedro Nakano Main Card

7 Cassia Moura vs Alexandria Enriquez Main Card

8 Jansen Gomes vs Gustavo Batista Main Card

9 Kris Olivo vs Andy Murasaki Main Card

How to Watch

Watch all the action live and free on UFC’s official YouTube channel, Thursday, October 2 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT. Follow along for weigh-ins, face-offs, and behind-the-scenes content leading up to fight night.