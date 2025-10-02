UFC BJJ 3: Musumeci vs Carrasco Results

See The Match Results, Watch Post-Match Interviews With The Winners And More From UFC BJJ 3: Musumeci vs Carrasco, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On October 2
UFC BJJ returns to Las Vegas on October 2 as two title fights headline a stacked card inside The Bowl.
In the main event, bantamweight champion and five-time world champion Mikey Musumeci makes his first title defense against surging contender Keven Carrasco, who has delivered back-to-back first-round submission victories under the UFC banner. The co-main event features lightweight champion Carlos Henrique, a lethal finisher coming off four straight submission wins, as he defends his crown against three-time world champion Matheus Gabriel, a decorated veteran determined to establish himself as the division’s king.