UFC BJJ 3: Musumeci vs Carrasco Results

In the main event, bantamweight champion and five-time world champion Mikey Musumeci makes his first title defense against surging contender Keven Carrasco, who has delivered back-to-back first-round submission victories under the UFC banner. The co-main event features lightweight champion Carlos Henrique, a lethal finisher coming off four straight submission wins, as he defends his crown against three-time world champion Matheus Gabriel, a decorated veteran determined to establish himself as the division’s king.

UFC BJJ Rules And Scoring

UFC BJJ 3 airs live and free on the UFC YouTube Channel starting at 8pm ET/5pm PT.