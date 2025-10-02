 Skip to main content
Results
UFC BJJ

UFC BJJ 3: Musumeci vs Carrasco Results

See The Match Results, Watch Post-Match Interviews With The Winners And More From UFC BJJ 3: Musumeci vs Carrasco, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On October 2
Oct. 3, 2025

UFC BJJ returns to Las Vegas on October 2 as two title fights headline a stacked card inside The Bowl.

In the main event, bantamweight champion and five-time world champion Mikey Musumeci makes his first title defense against surging contender Keven Carrasco, who has delivered back-to-back first-round submission victories under the UFC banner. The co-main event features lightweight champion Carlos Henrique, a lethal finisher coming off four straight submission wins, as he defends his crown against three-time world champion Matheus Gabriel, a decorated veteran determined to establish himself as the division’s king.

UFC BJJ Rules And Scoring

UFC BJJ 3 airs live and free on the UFC YouTube Channel starting at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

UFC BJJ 3 Match Recaps & Interviews

(This page will be updated live throughout the event with full match recaps and post-match interviews with every winner.)

Fight Card

135 pounds - Jalen Fonacier vs Pedro Nakano

125 pounds - Shye Lilly vs Ana Mayordomo

170 pounds - Andy Varela vs Daniel Sathler

170 pounds - Andy Murasaki vs Kris Olivio

125 pounds - Cassia Moura vs Alex Enriquez

185 pounds - Jansen Gomes vs Gustavo Batista

155 pounds - Kennedy Maciel vs Samuel Nagai

155 Pounds (UFC BJJ Lightweight Title Match) - Carlos Henrique vs Matheus Gabriel

Main Event: 135 Pounds (UFC BJJ Bantamweight Title Match) - Mikey Musumeci vs Keven Carrasco

