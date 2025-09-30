UFC BJJ 3: Musumeci vs Carrasco Fight Card

Don't Miss UFC BJJ 3, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On Thursday, October 2. The Card Starts At 8pm ET/5pm PT And Can Be Streamed On UFC FIGHT PASS
Two title fights headline UFC BJJ 3 in The Bowl on Thursday, October 2.
In the main event, bantamweight champion and five-time world champion Mikey Musumeci makes his first title defense against surging contender Keven Carrasco, who has delivered back-to-back first-round submission victories under the UFC banner. The co-main event features lightweight champion Carlos Henrique, a lethal finisher coming off four straight submission wins, as he defends his crown against three-time world champion Matheus Gabriel, a decorated veteran determined to establish himself as the division’s king. UFC BJJ 3 airs live and free on the UFC YouTube Channel, Thursday, October 2.
Full Fight Card:
Main Event (UFC BJJ Bantamweight Title Match) : 135 lbs - Mikey Musumeci vs Keven Carrasco
155 Pounds (UFC BJJ Lightweight Title Match) - Carlos Henrique vs Matheus Gabriel