UFC BJJ

UFC BJJ 2: Tackett vs Canuto | Two Thrilling Title Fights Headline Stacked Grappling Card

Jul. 29, 2025

Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025 

Time: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT 

Venue: UFC APEX, Las Vegas 

Watch Free: Live on UFC's Official YouTube Channel

Watch UFC BJJ 2 Live And Free On YouTube

UFC BJJ returns with another blockbuster event headlined by two thrilling title fights. In the must-see main event, UFC BJJ Welterweight Champion Andrew Tackett defends his title for the first time against submission standout Renato Canuto. In the co-main event, the inaugural UFC BJJ Light Heavyweight Championship will be on the line as Mason Fowler locks horns with David Garmo.

As the official apparel partner of UFC BJJ, Hayabusa is proud to support the athletes stepping onto the mats at the highest level. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to performance, discipline, and the pursuit of greatness.

At Hayabusa, we believe the battles you choose shape who you are. Whether you're chasing a title or pushing yourself on the mats day after day, our gear is made to support every step of your journey.

Event Snapshot

  • Format: Grappling only (no strikes)
  • Rounds: Three 5-minute rounds (no overtime)
  • Judging: 10-point must system (submission threats, guard passes, positional dominance)
  • Mat Setup: Open mat to encourage constant action
Andrew Tackett faces off against Renato Canuto during the UFC BJJ event at UFC APEX on June 25, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Andrew Tackett faces off against Renato Canuto during the UFC BJJ event at UFC APEX on June 25, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

UFC BJJ 1 Recap: Tackett’s Dominance Sets Up Explosive Showdown

The inaugural UFC BJJ event on June 25, 2025 crowned three champions, including welterweight sensation Andrew Tackett, who secured his belt with a dominant first-round submission over Andy Varela. Moments after his victory, renowned grappler Renato Canuto stepped onto the mat to directly challenge Tackett, igniting immediate excitement and setting the stage for this highly anticipated clash at UFC BJJ 2. 

UFC BJJ 1: Musumeci vs Gabriel | Full Event
fight pass logo
UFC BJJ 1: Musumeci vs Gabriel | Full Event
/

Main Event: Welterweight Championship

Andrew Tackett (Champion) vs Renato Canuto

Fighter Location / Team Career Highlights
Andrew Tackett (C) Austin, TX • Brazilian Fight Factory 2024 ADCC West Coast TrialsChampion; Current UFCB Welterweight Champion (defeated Andy Varela by submission)
Renato Canuto Las Vegas,NV • Checkmat IBJJF Gi World Champion (2021), IBJJF No-Gi World Champion (2017); victories over Oliver Taza,Jason Nolf, Barch

Tackett enters his first title defense determined to solidify his status as the top 170-pound grappler on the planet, confident he can submit anyone in his path. Standing in his way is Canuto, making his UFC BJJ debut as one of the most exciting and dangerous submission artists in the game today. Fans can expect a dynamic, submission-focused battle from start to finish.

Competitors will wear the Official UFC BJJ Fightwear by Hayabusa.

UFC BJJ 2 Vlog Series | Episode 3
fight pass logo
UFC BJJ 2 Vlog Series | Episode 3
/

Co-Main Event: Inaugural Light Heavyweight Championship

Mason Fowler vs David Garmo

Fighter Location / Team Career Highlights
Mason Fowler Fresno, CA • CaioTerra Academy / AKA Two-time ADCC North American Trials Winner (2019, 2023); notable submissions over Christia Troisi, Pedro Marinho, Haisam Rida
David Garmo Detroit, MI • Assembly Jiu-Ji 2025 IBJJFBrasileiro No-Gi Champion; known f exciting, crowd-pleasing style

Fowler, known for his relentless top-pressure and methodical style, enters his UFC BJJ debut eager to claim gold and prove he's the best at 205 pounds. Opposite him, Garmo aims for the biggest victory of his career, looking to captivate fans with his dynamic grappling and secure the inaugural light heavyweight crown.

Elevate Your No-Gi Training: Discover premium-quality No-Gi Jiu-Jitsu rashguards and grappling gear.

UFC BJJ 2 Vlog Series | Episode 2
fight pass logo
UFC BJJ 2 Vlog Series | Episode 2
/

Full UFC BJJ 2 Fight Card

      Matchup                                                          Division
1    Andrew Tackett (C) vs Renato Canuto          Welterweight Title
2    Mason Fowler vs David Garmo                      Light Heavyweight Title
3    William Tackett vs Kyle Chambers                Middleweight
4    Raquel Canuto vs Morgan Black                   Women’s Featherweight
5    Ademir Barreto vs Kennedy Maciel               Lightweight
6    Aurélie Le Vern vs Maggie Grindatti-Lira     Women’s Featherweight
7    Tammi Musumeci vs Leilani Bernales           Women’s Flyweight
8    Everton Teixeira vs Jalen Fonacier               Bantamweight

(Fight card subject to change.)

Event Duration & Global Start Times

Expect about 2 to 2.5 hours of action from start to finish, including athlete walkouts and brief breaks.

City Local Time City Local Time
New York / Toronto 8 PM ET London 1 AM BST (Aug1)
Los Angeles 5 PM PT Paris 2 AM CEST (Aug1)
São Paulo 9 PM BRT Tokyo 9 AM JST (Aug1)
Sydney 10 AM AEST(Aug 1)    

Weigh-Ins & Faceoffs

  • Official Weigh-Ins: Morning of Wednesday, July 30 (closed event)
  • Ceremonial Faceoffs: Live-streamed Wednesday evening on UFC’s YouTube and social media channels; highlights immediately afterward on UFC.com.

About UFC BJJ

UFC BJJ is UFC’s premier grappling-only platform, showcasing professional Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu with clear divisions, rankings, and world titles—all delivered with UFC’s renowned broadcast quality.

Simple Rules Breakdown

  • Three rounds (5 minutes each); no strikes permitted.
  • UFC BJJ 10-point must system
  • Judging criteria: submission threats, positional dominance, guard passing, aggression.
  • No overtime; decisions possible after three rounds.

Featured Athletes & Credentials

Athlete Location Key IBJJF/ADCC Achievements
William Tackett Austin, TX ADCC West Coast TrialsChampion (2024)
Kyle Chambers Oceanside, CA ADCC West Coast TrialsFinalist (2017)
Raquel Canuto Las Vegas, NV Two-time IBJJFNo-Gi World Champion
Morgan Black Colorado Springs, CO IBJJF No-GiWorlds Silver Medalist (2024)
Ademir Barreto Columbus, OH IBJJF World Silver Medalist (2024)
Kennedy Maciel Los Angeles, CA ADCC SilverMedalist (2019), IBJJFPan No-Gi Champion (2020)
Aurélie Le Vern French Guiana IBJJF European Champion (2024)
Maggie Grindatti-Lir Miami, FL IBJJF European Open Champion (2022)
Tammi Musumeci Las Vegas, NV Five-time IBJJF No-Gi WorldChampion
Leilani Bernales Miami, FL IBJJF Pan No-Gi Champion (2023)
Everton Teixeira Atlanta, GA IBJJF No-GiWorld Champion (2024)
JalenFonacier Los Angeles, CA IBJJF Pan Champion (2025)

Watch & Join the Action

  • Watch Free: UFC’s Official YouTube Channel, July 31 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.
  • Stay Connected: Follow UFC.com and official UFC BJJ social channels for weigh-ins, live updates, behind-the-scenes content, and post-event coverage.
  • Engage Live: Join the conversation using the official event hashtag.

All matches subject to change. All bouts conducted under official UFC BJJ rules.