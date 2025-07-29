UFC BJJ 2: Tackett vs Canuto | Two Thrilling Title Fights Headline Stacked Grappling Card

Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025
Time: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT
Venue: UFC APEX, Las Vegas
Watch Free: Live on UFC's Official YouTube Channel
UFC BJJ returns with another blockbuster event headlined by two thrilling title fights. In the must-see main event, UFC BJJ Welterweight Champion Andrew Tackett defends his title for the first time against submission standout Renato Canuto. In the co-main event, the inaugural UFC BJJ Light Heavyweight Championship will be on the line as Mason Fowler locks horns with David Garmo.
As the official apparel partner of UFC BJJ, Hayabusa is proud to support the athletes stepping onto the mats at the highest level. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to performance, discipline, and the pursuit of greatness.
At Hayabusa, we believe the battles you choose shape who you are. Whether you're chasing a title or pushing yourself on the mats day after day, our gear is made to support every step of your journey.
Event Snapshot
- Format: Grappling only (no strikes)
- Rounds: Three 5-minute rounds (no overtime)
- Judging: 10-point must system (submission threats, guard passes, positional dominance)
- Mat Setup: Open mat to encourage constant action
UFC BJJ 1 Recap: Tackett’s Dominance Sets Up Explosive Showdown
The inaugural UFC BJJ event on June 25, 2025 crowned three champions, including welterweight sensation Andrew Tackett, who secured his belt with a dominant first-round submission over Andy Varela. Moments after his victory, renowned grappler Renato Canuto stepped onto the mat to directly challenge Tackett, igniting immediate excitement and setting the stage for this highly anticipated clash at UFC BJJ 2.
Main Event: Welterweight Championship
Andrew Tackett (Champion) vs Renato Canuto
|Fighter
|Location / Team
|Career Highlights
|Andrew Tackett (C)
|Austin, TX • Brazilian Fight Factory
|2024 ADCC West Coast TrialsChampion; Current UFCB Welterweight Champion (defeated Andy Varela by submission)
|Renato Canuto
|Las Vegas,NV • Checkmat
|IBJJF Gi World Champion (2021), IBJJF No-Gi World Champion (2017); victories over Oliver Taza,Jason Nolf, Barch
Tackett enters his first title defense determined to solidify his status as the top 170-pound grappler on the planet, confident he can submit anyone in his path. Standing in his way is Canuto, making his UFC BJJ debut as one of the most exciting and dangerous submission artists in the game today. Fans can expect a dynamic, submission-focused battle from start to finish.
Competitors will wear the Official UFC BJJ Fightwear by Hayabusa.
Co-Main Event: Inaugural Light Heavyweight Championship
Mason Fowler vs David Garmo
|Fighter
|Location / Team
|Career Highlights
|Mason Fowler
|Fresno, CA • CaioTerra Academy / AKA
|Two-time ADCC North American Trials Winner (2019, 2023); notable submissions over Christia Troisi, Pedro Marinho, Haisam Rida
|David Garmo
|Detroit, MI • Assembly Jiu-Ji
|2025 IBJJFBrasileiro No-Gi Champion; known f exciting, crowd-pleasing style
Fowler, known for his relentless top-pressure and methodical style, enters his UFC BJJ debut eager to claim gold and prove he's the best at 205 pounds. Opposite him, Garmo aims for the biggest victory of his career, looking to captivate fans with his dynamic grappling and secure the inaugural light heavyweight crown.
Full UFC BJJ 2 Fight Card
Matchup Division
1 Andrew Tackett (C) vs Renato Canuto Welterweight Title
2 Mason Fowler vs David Garmo Light Heavyweight Title
3 William Tackett vs Kyle Chambers Middleweight
4 Raquel Canuto vs Morgan Black Women’s Featherweight
5 Ademir Barreto vs Kennedy Maciel Lightweight
6 Aurélie Le Vern vs Maggie Grindatti-Lira Women’s Featherweight
7 Tammi Musumeci vs Leilani Bernales Women’s Flyweight
8 Everton Teixeira vs Jalen Fonacier Bantamweight
(Fight card subject to change.)
Event Duration & Global Start Times
Expect about 2 to 2.5 hours of action from start to finish, including athlete walkouts and brief breaks.
|City
|Local Time
|City
|Local Time
|New York / Toronto
|8 PM ET
|London
|1 AM BST (Aug1)
|Los Angeles
|5 PM PT
|Paris
|2 AM CEST (Aug1)
|São Paulo
|9 PM BRT
|Tokyo
|9 AM JST (Aug1)
|Sydney
|10 AM AEST(Aug 1)
Weigh-Ins & Faceoffs
- Official Weigh-Ins: Morning of Wednesday, July 30 (closed event)
- Ceremonial Faceoffs: Live-streamed Wednesday evening on UFC’s YouTube and social media channels; highlights immediately afterward on UFC.com.
About UFC BJJ
UFC BJJ is UFC’s premier grappling-only platform, showcasing professional Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu with clear divisions, rankings, and world titles—all delivered with UFC’s renowned broadcast quality.
Simple Rules Breakdown
- Three rounds (5 minutes each); no strikes permitted.
- UFC BJJ 10-point must system
- Judging criteria: submission threats, positional dominance, guard passing, aggression.
- No overtime; decisions possible after three rounds.
Featured Athletes & Credentials
|Athlete
|Location
|Key IBJJF/ADCC Achievements
|William Tackett
|Austin, TX
|ADCC West Coast TrialsChampion (2024)
|Kyle Chambers
|Oceanside, CA
|ADCC West Coast TrialsFinalist (2017)
|Raquel Canuto
|Las Vegas, NV
|Two-time IBJJFNo-Gi World Champion
|Morgan Black
|Colorado Springs, CO
|IBJJF No-GiWorlds Silver Medalist (2024)
|Ademir Barreto
|Columbus, OH
|IBJJF World Silver Medalist (2024)
|Kennedy Maciel
|Los Angeles, CA
|ADCC SilverMedalist (2019), IBJJFPan No-Gi Champion (2020)
|Aurélie Le Vern
|French Guiana
|IBJJF European Champion (2024)
|Maggie Grindatti-Lir
|Miami, FL
|IBJJF European Open Champion (2022)
|Tammi Musumeci
|Las Vegas, NV
|Five-time IBJJF No-Gi WorldChampion
|Leilani Bernales
|Miami, FL
|IBJJF Pan No-Gi Champion (2023)
|Everton Teixeira
|Atlanta, GA
|IBJJF No-GiWorld Champion (2024)
|JalenFonacier
|Los Angeles, CA
|IBJJF Pan Champion (2025)
