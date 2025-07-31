UFC BJJ 2 Results

In the main event, newly crowned UFC BJJ welterweight champion Andrew Tackett puts his title on the line just one month after capturing it, facing off against high-flying, top-ranked contender Renato Canuto. The co-main event will crown the inaugural UFC BJJ light heavyweight champion, as one of UFC FIGHT PASS’s most accomplished grapplers, Mason Fowler, takes on surging contender David Garmo. Adding to the intrigue, the event will feature a family affair: Andrew’s brother, William Tackett, and Renato’s wife, Raquel Canuto, will both make their UFC BJJ debuts.

UFC BJJ 2: Tackett vs Canuto takes place live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday, July 31, 2025. The entire card will be streamed LIVE and FREE on YouTube at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

UFC BJJ Rules And Scoring | Watch Live