UFC BJJ
Results

UFC BJJ 2 Results

See The Match Results, Watch Post-Match Interviews With The Winners And More From UFC BJJ 2: Tackett vs Canuto, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On July 31
By Simon Head, On X: @simonheadsport • Aug. 1, 2025

Following the success of the thrilling UFC BJJ 1 event, the promotion returns with another stacked card featuring some of the world’s top grapplers.

In the main event, newly crowned UFC BJJ welterweight champion Andrew Tackett puts his title on the line just one month after capturing it, facing off against high-flying, top-ranked contender Renato Canuto. The co-main event will crown the inaugural UFC BJJ light heavyweight champion, as one of UFC FIGHT PASS’s most accomplished grapplers, Mason Fowler, takes on surging contender David Garmo. Adding to the intrigue, the event will feature a family affair: Andrew’s brother, William Tackett, and Renato’s wife, Raquel Canuto, will both make their UFC BJJ debuts.

UFC BJJ 2: Tackett vs Canuto takes place live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday, July 31, 2025. The entire card will be streamed LIVE and FREE on YouTube at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

UFC BJJ Rules And Scoring | Watch Live

UFC BJJ 1 Match Recaps & Interviews

135 pounds - Everton Teixeira vs Jalen Fonacier

125 pounds - Tammi Musumeci vs Leilani Bernales

145 pounds - Aurellie Le Vern vs Maggie Grindatti Lira

155 pounds - Ademir Barreto vs Kennedy Maciel

145 pounds - Raquel Canuto vs Morgan Black

185 pounds - William Tackett vs Kyle Chambers

205 Pounds (UFC BJJ Light Heavyweight Title Match) - Mason Fowler vs David Garmo

Main Event (UFC BJJ Welterweight Title Match) : 170 lbs - Andrew Tackett vs Renato Canuto

