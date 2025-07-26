UFC BJJ 2: Tackett vs Canuto Fight Card

.In the main event, newly crowned UFC BJJ welterweight champion Andrew Tackett puts his title on the line just one month after capturing it, facing off against high-flying, top-ranked contender Renato Canuto. The co-main event will crown the inaugural UFC BJJ light heavyweight champion, as one of UFC FIGHT PASS’s most accomplished grapplers, Mason Fowler, takes on surging contender David Garmo. Adding to the intrigue, the event will feature a family affair: Andrew’s brother, William Tackett, and Renato’s wife, Raquel Canuto, will both make their UFC BJJ debuts.

Main Event (UFC BJJ Welterweight Title Match) : 170 lbs - Andrew Tackett vs Renato Canuto

205 Pounds (UFC BJJ Light Heavyweight Title Match) - Mason Fowler vs David Garmo

185 pounds - William Tackett vs Kyle Chambers

145 pounds - Raquel Canuto vs Morgan Black

155 pounds - Ademir Barreto vs Kennedy Maciel

145 pounds - Aurellie Le Vern vs Maggie Grindatti Lira

125 pounds - Tammi Musumeci vs Leilani Bernales

135 pounds - Everton Teixeira vs Jalen Fonacier