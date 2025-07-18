UFC BJJ 2 TO BE HEADLINED BY TWO THRILLING TITLE MATCHES

UFC BJJ 2: TACKETT vs CANUTO will take place Thursday, July 31 and will stream live and free on UFC’s YouTube channel beginning at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

UFC BJJ welterweight champion Tackett (competing out of Austin, Texas) intends to make another statement and defend his title for the first time. Considered one of the best grapplers competing today, Tackett won the inuagural belt with a dominant first-round submission over Andy Varela less than a month ago. He now aims to make the most of his main event spot and prove that he can submit anyone at 170-pounds.

Canuto (competing out of Las Vegas, Nev.) has made a name for himself as one of the most exciting submission threats in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Stepping onto the UFC BJJ mats for the first time, he has already shown his talent in victories over Oliver Taza, Jason Nolf and PJ Barch. Canuto now looks to upset Tackett and claim the UFC BJJ welterweight championship in highlight-reel fashion.

The always exciting Fowler (competing out of Fresno, Calif.) makes his UFC BJJ debut with his sights set on securing the inaugural UFC BJJ light heavyweight championship. A dynamic and versatile grappler, Fowler has wowed fans with submissions over Christiano Troisi, Pedro Marinho and Haisam Rida. He now plans to stake his claim as the best light heavyweight on the planet and raise UFC BJJ gold.

Garmo (competing out of Detroit, Mich.) is determined to claim the biggest victory of his career. An accomplished athlete, he has gained recognition for his exciting and crowd-pleasing style whenever he steps on to the mats. Garmo now seeks to put his skills on display by defeating Fowler and taking the UFC BJJ light heavyweight championship for his own.

Additional matches on the card include:

An exciting middleweight match sees William Tackett (competing out of Austin, Texas) battle Kyle Chambers (competing out of Oceanside, Calif.)

Raquel Canuto (competing out of Las Vegas, Nev.) faces Mo Black (competing out of Colorado Springs, Colo.) in a women's featherweight match

Lightweight action sees Ademir Barreto (competing out of Columbus, Ohio) take on Kennedy Maciel (competing out of Los Angeles, Calif.)

Aurelie Le Vern (competing out of French Guiana) meets Maggie Grindatti-Lira (competing out of Miami, Fla.) in a women's featherweight bout

Tammi Musumeci (competing out of Las Vegas, Nev.) aims to impress in her UFC BJJ debut when she goes toe-to-toe with Leilani Bernales (competing out of Miami, Fla.) in a women's flyweight bout

Bantamweights Everton Teixeira (competing out of Atlanta, Ga.) and Jalen Fonacier (competing out of Los Angeles, Calif.) aim to put on a show

For the latest information on additional bouts for this event, please visit www.ufc.com. All bouts are live and subject to change.