UFC BJJ 14: Tackett vs Wojcik Fight Card

In the main event, UFC BJJ welterweight supremacy is up for grabs when dominant reigning champion Andrew Tackett (5-0 UFC BJJ) takes on high-flying contender Chris Wojcik.

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Plus, the UFC BJJ women's featherweight title will be on the line as Canadian superstar Brianna Ste-Marie defends her title against former champion Aurelie Le Vern, who is looking to reclaim the belt.

Catch all the action live at Meta APEX on Thursday, December 3 at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch LIVE on UFC FIGHT PASS!

UFC BJJ 14 Fight Card

Main Event: Welterweight Title Match - (C) Andrew Tackett vs Chris Wojcik

Women’s Featherweight Title Match - (C) Brianna Ste-Marie vs Aurelie Le Vern

Lightweight - Kennedy Maciel vs Keith Krikorian

Heavyweight - Dan Manasoiu vs Nick Hartman

Light Heavyweight - Lucas Barbosa vs Elder Cruz

Women’s Flyweight - Sabrina Gondim vs Amanda Bruse