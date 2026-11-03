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UFC BJJ athletes Brianna Ste-Marie, Aurelie Le Vern, Andrew Tackett, Christopher Wojcik over a black and white background
UFC BJJ

UFC BJJ 14: Tackett vs Wojcik Fight Card

UFC BJJ 14: Tackett vs Wojcik Is Live On Thursday, December 3, Starting At 8pm ET/5pm PT Streaming LIVE On UFC FIGHT PASS!
By UFC BJJ Staff Report • Nov. 3, 2026

Two belts are on the line at UFC BJJ 14!

In the main event, UFC BJJ welterweight supremacy is up for grabs when dominant reigning champion Andrew Tackett (5-0 UFC BJJ) takes on high-flying contender Chris Wojcik.

Watch UFC BJJ On UFC FIGHT PASS

Plus, the UFC BJJ women's featherweight title will be on the line as Canadian superstar Brianna Ste-Marie defends her title against former champion Aurelie Le Vern, who is looking to reclaim the belt.

Catch all the action live at Meta APEX on Thursday, December 3 at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch LIVE on UFC FIGHT PASS!

UFC BJJ 14 Fight Card

Main Event: Welterweight Title Match - (C) Andrew Tackett vs Chris Wojcik

Women’s Featherweight Title Match - (C) Brianna Ste-Marie vs Aurelie Le Vern

Lightweight - Kennedy Maciel vs Keith Krikorian

Heavyweight - Dan Manasoiu vs Nick Hartman

Light Heavyweight - Lucas Barbosa vs Elder Cruz

Women’s Flyweight - Sabrina Gondim vs Amanda Bruse

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UFC BJJ 14